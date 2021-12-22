BEAUFORT — Something had to give Tuesday evening when Southwest Onslow and East Carteret met in a nonconference girls basketball matchup.
The Stallions entered the East Coast Christmas Invitational with a 9-0 record while the Mariners sported a 6-0 mark.
In the end, Southwest did to East what it has done to nearly every team it’s faced this year: run roughshod.
The Stallions have reached double-digit wins in eight of its nine games with a 61-37 thumping. The one exception was a 50-46 victory over Richlands.
“I told the girls we either win or we learn, we never lose,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We’ll go back and watch film, and we will spot a lot of areas where we hurt ourselves. Credit to Southwest, they did some things to stop us from doing what we wanted to do, but there was some self-sabotage too. I will say that is definitely the best team we’ve played all year.”
The Mariners were at the mercy of Yamorie Hardison and Armani Reid for much of the night. The dynamic duo accounted for 57 of their team’s 61 points with Hardison scoring a game-high 35 and Reid going for 22.
Hardison scored 18 in the third quarter alone after putting up 10 in the second period. Her impressive points total could have been even higher, but she struggled at the free-throw line, going 7-for-16.
“No. 5 (Reid) and No. 14 (Hardison) for Southwest, we didn’t have an answer for them,” Sacoco said. “Those two are good players. They’re physical, skilled, talented, multi-dimensional, they shoot, drive, defend. Those two beat us by themselves.”
Reid came into the contest averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 5.1 steals with Hardison averaging 21.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 6.0 steals.
No other player on the team was averaging more than 4.8 points.
The pair helped their squad win its first nine games by an average of 27.8 points, having won five by at least 30. The Stallions hit the 60-point mark for the fifth time this season.
“They are my two go-to’s,” Southwest coach Chris Williams said. “Hardison is my daughter, and Reid is my niece, and I’ve taught them a long time, so this isn’t their first rodeo.”
Williams thought that his team might be in for a fight – something it desperately needs with just one of its wins coming by less than 13 points – with East holding a 7-4 lead after the first quarter of play.
“I looked up and thought I was in the ‘Twilight Zone’ after seeing four points,” he said. “We just had to make adjustments. It was like a left hook in the first round, and we had to get back off the mat. They tried to speed us up the way we try to speed people up. We had to adjust to their aggressive play. That is the first team we’ve played all year to press us. We’re usually the one that likes to press people.”
The Mariners trailed 12-11 with 3:54 remaining in the first half when their top all-around player Kenliana Dixon went to the bench with three fouls. Tanzania Locklear also sat for much of the latter part of the second quarter in foul trouble, and the two watched from the bench as the visitors scored 13 unanswered points.
Only a Sydney Roberson bucket with eight ticks on the clock stopped the run.
Dixon then picked up her fourth foul just 10 seconds into the third quarter, and Southwest started the second half with nine unanswered points to build a 34-13 advantage at the 5:42 mark. The Stallions finished the quarter leading by 26 and led by as many as 30 in the fourth.
“Anytime Kenliana gets in foul trouble, it’s tough, because she’s our primary ball handler,” Sacoco said. “It’s tough to press us when she is on the floor, and things change when she is off. We have to try and keep her out of foul trouble.”
Locklear led East with 13 points, but eight of those came in the fourth quarter. Hailey Grady and Roberson each had eight.
Southwest swept the Mariners last year when they were both part of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, winning 52-32 and 75-41 on the way to a league championship. East has bumped up to 2A after realignment, and both coaches said they wouldn’t be surprised if the teams meet in the postseason.
“I think we will likely see each other again down the road, if we both take care of business,” Williams said.
The Mariners will now take a 15-day break before hitting the court again and will next visit White Oak (3-5) on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
SW Onslow.......................... 4 21 23 13 - 61
East Carteret....................... 7 6 9 15 - 37
SW ONSLOW (61) – Hardison 35, Reid 22, Pagan 2, Monroe 2.
EAST CARTERET (37) – Locklear 13, Roberson 8, Grady 8, Shelton 4, Kenl. Dixon 2, Kend. Dixon 2.
