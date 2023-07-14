CARY — Recent Croatan grad Gavin Beaupre is staying busy in the offseason with two high-caliber soccer events.
The former standout forward competed in the Clash of the Carolinas on June 24, joining a side of 16 of the best players from North Carolina to compete against the same from South Carolina. Beaupre was chosen to compete as a midfielder.
Beaupre helped control the middle of the field in North Carolina’s 4-3 win over its southern neighbor. The Old North State leads the series 8-1-7.
The North Carolina MVP was Carrboro’s Jackson Allen. The match was played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
Beaupre will join fellow Croatan alum Kaygan Forsythe in the East vs. West All-Star Soccer Matches on Tuesday.
Beaupre was chosen as a midfielder for the East team while Forsythe will also compete as a midfielder. Both will join rosters made up of 16 players apiece.
At Croatan, Beaupre led the team with 27 goals and 20 assists, helping the Cougars reach the fourth round of the state playoffs for a second straight year.
Forsythe slotted six goals and two assists for a Cougars team that finished 4-16 overall.
Both matches will be played at MacPherson Stadium at Bryan Park in Browns Summit.
