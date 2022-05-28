MANTEO — East Carteret made it to the girls soccer regional final last season in the 1A division.
A year later, the Mariners are in the 2A classification, but they’ve ended up in the same place: just one game away from the state final.
No. 10 seed East earned a 2-0 win over No. 6 seed Manteo on Thursday in the fourth round.
“Coming from the 1A division and being in the top four in the 2A division is huge for us,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “It feels really good. This team has been working hard all season long, so they can definitely say they earned where they are at. The girls deserve it.”
The Mariners moved their record to 10-3-2 and are now 10-0-1 in their last 11 games while sporting a nine-game winning streak.
The Redskins’ season ended at 17-5. They had gone 15-1 in their last 16 games.
East will next travel to No. 1 seed Clinton on Tuesday for the regional final. The winner will move on to the state final and face the winner of No. 1 Wilkes Central (21-3) and No. 2 Wheatmore (23-0).
Clinton is 24-2 thanks to a 21-game winning streak. The Dark Horses’ 3-2 win over No. 13 Raleigh Charter (13-3-1) in the fourth round was only their third victory during the winning streak decided by three goals or less. They’ve outscored opponents 180-20 this season.
“The next game will be really tough,” Diaz said. “They are No. 1, but we’ll keep believing and keep playing our style of soccer, and we’ll see if we can capitalize on our chances.”
The fourth-round matchup with Manteo appeared headed for overtime before the visitors scored twice in the final 12 minutes.
Tiana Staryeu scored twice to give her team the win, finding the net off a deflection after her own corner kick with 12 minutes to go, and then three minutes later getting the ball past the goal keeper on a Kenliana Dixon assist.
“It wasn’t an easy game today,” Diaz said. “We controlled possession, but it was a 0-0 game for nearly 70 minutes. It was nerve-racking.”
Defense paved the way to the victory as it has throughout the postseason. The Mariners have given up just one goal during their nine-game winning streak with it coming in the 2-1 win over the N.C. School of Science and Math in the third round.
“Our defense, with Sam (Lewis) in goal, Charlotte (Bickley), Emerson (Tarr), Kendalyn (Dixon) and Meredith (Brooks), they played the entire game and really concentrated and didn’t allow any easy shots,” Diaz said.
Diaz’s squad won its third straight road game in the fourth-round tilt. The Beaufort club has traveled nearly 1,000 miles in the postseason with visits to North Johnston, N.C. School of Science and Math and Manteo. The Redskins, on the other hand, were playing their fourth straight playoff game at home.
“The remarkable thing about this season is we keep winning on the road, which means we’re pulling upsets versus higher seeds,” Diaz said. “The other two times we made comparable runs we played most of our games at home. It’s not just been away games, it’s been far away, three-and-a-half hour to four-hour trips. I’m exhausted. “
East played all of its playoff games at home last season on its way to the regional final where it fell 3-0 to Franklin Academy.
In 2014, the Mariners played three games at home before defeating Whiteville 4-2 in overtime on the road in the regional final to advance to their first and only state final. Community School of Davidson won the state championship on penalty kicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.