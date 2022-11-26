Thanksgiving Day has come and gone, but I’m sure, like me, you still have leftovers in the fridge.
So, I think there’s still time left to acknowledge a few things for which I am grateful this year.
As always, I am grateful to have a job that has allowed me to be present for every day of my little ones’ lives. I never missed a first step, a first word, or any first for that matter.
I am thankful to get to work with some really extraordinary people, namely my sports editor Dennis Thomason and fellow reporter J.J. Smith.
Those two have been providing sports coverage for this county since I was still a student at West Carteret. They’re both fine writers and excellent newspaper men. I still aspire to reach their level of work.
I am also pleased to work with a group of coaches, assistants, tournament directors and local officials who are smart, kind and passionate about what they do.
The people who lead the sports teams and organizations in this county are not paid commiserate to their efforts, but they do it nonetheless. They do it because they love it.
They love providing the kids the opportunity to shine, and they love the chance to stay close to the game.
I will always be appreciative that the people I work with are willing to open up their personal lives to allow us to spotlight something positive in the community or something worth remembering.
It isn’t easy to share opinions about a tough topic or allow an open look into a personal life. That requires trust, of which I am grateful to have earned.
I am grateful to cover a group of student-athletes who are talented and fun to watch. They make it easy to capture the dives, leaps, throws, catches, buckets and goals that make these sports pages tick.
If I’m being really honest with myself, I am also thankful that my kids haven’t shown much interest in sports as of yet.
Do you know how long parents have to spend at some of these sporting events, or how far they have to drive to make sure their child has better opportunities?
I applaud those parents, but I’m thankful to applaud from the comfort of my couch.
I am grateful to cover high school sports for a county that doesn’t allow open enrollment. Over the years, I’ve watched athletes in other counties change schools on a whim, changing the landscape of a program with the snap of a finger.
People move, of course. A player changing from one school to another is OK, but players changing programs like jerseys is not. I hope that rule never changes in this county.
Finally, I am appreciative to you, dear reader. Without you, none of this would matter much. These words of gratefulness would just float forever into cyberspace.
Instead, it found its way to the paper or the screen in front of you, and for that, as always, I am thankful.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.