OCEAN — The West Carteret volleyball team went 3-0 this week, including two 3A Coastal Conference victories.
The Patriots (14-4 overall) defeated Swansboro 3-1 on Thursday after beating East Carteret 3-1 on Wednesday and besting Dixon 3-1 on Tuesday. West is 7-1 in league play, just a half game back from frontrunner Croatan. The Patriots will host the Cougars (14-5) on Thursday, Oct. 13 for a rematch from a 3-1 loss on Sept. 27.
West actually lost its first set against Dixon (10-9) but recovered to win 13-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-12. Megan Kenon had a phenomenal night at the net with 16 kills and five blocks. Chloe Lewis led the defense with 11 digs, while Maddie Mansfield and Riley Williams combined to dish 41 assists.
Sophie Bates and Rachel Chambers each had four kills, Zoe Bailey tallied four kills and two blocks, and Sadie Pruitt finished with seven digs and two blocks.
Next week will also feature a three-game slate for West, starting with a home match against New Bern (7-10) on Monday and another against White Oak (3-10) on Tuesday before the showdown with Croatan.
