BAYBORO — The East Carteret boys basketball team had chances to win on two occasions Friday night at Pamlico but couldn’t close it out.
The Mariners fell 63-62 in overtime to the Hurricanes in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference opener.
East (7-5) has now lost four of its last five games after starting the season 6-1.
The Hurricanes (5-9) snapped a three-game losing streak with the one-point victory.
The Mariners had a look at the basket at the end of regulation and overtime, but neither shot fell.
Shamel Baker had four of his game-high 24 points in the extra period. Charles Matheka scored three in overtime and finished with 17. Jacob Nelson gave East three players in double figures with 14.
Cameren Jones and Tariq Barner each had three points in overtime for Pamlico followed by Zymir Harper with two.
Barber finished with 15, followed by Jones with 14 and Braylen Ollison with 12.
The teams stood tied 46-46 after the third quarter and 55-55 at the end of regulation.
Neither squad spent much time at the foul line with the Hurricanes going 12-for-14 and the Mariners going 9-for-14.
East will next host Northside-Pinetown on Tuesday. The Panthers are 5-8 overall and 0-1 in the Coastal Plains Conference.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS OT
East Carteret......................... 13 18 15 9 7 - 62
Pamlico................................. 20 13 13 9 8 - 63
EAST CARTERET (62) – Baker 24, Matheka 17, J. Nelson 14, B. Nelson 5, Spickett 2.
PAMLICO (63) – Barber 15, Jones 14, Ollison 12, Harper 8, King 7, Lane 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.