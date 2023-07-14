MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins lost their third straight game to the Wilson Tobs on Thursday.
They dropped a 6-4 contest on the road, falling to 1-5 in the series with the fellow Coastal Plain League East Division frontrunner.
At 20-13, however, they still hold a decent lead over the Tobs (18-12) and are still in possession of the best record in the league.
Morehead City helped pad its win total on Tuesday with two victories in a doubleheader against the Wilmington Sharks. It won 8-4 in the first game and 4-1 in the second.
The team was playing as its Tuesday night moniker, the Fish Tacos, in the wins. The two wins tied their season series with the Sharks 6-6.
In the first game, Trent Anderson (Missouri-St. Louis) got the start for the Fish Tacos while Andy Cook (Lenoir-Rhyne) got the nod for the Sharks.
The Sharks got on the board first as A.J. Mendolia (Central Arkansas) doubled past second baseman Trent Youngblood’s (Transylvania) glove with the ball trickling into right field. Mendolia scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Cam Burgess (East Carolina) to take an early 1-0 lead.
The Sharks led 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning where the Fish Tacos sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs. Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) led off with a walk, and Scotty Young (Rutgers) pinch hit for Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) and sliced a hit into left field.
Kenney then bunted, reaching first as Sharks pitcher Grayson Linderman (Lee) overthrew the first baseman, scoring Campbell and advancing Young to third.
McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) walked to load the bases, and Caleb Lanoux (Middle Georgia) replaced Linderman on the mound. Joseph Mershon (College of Charleston) hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Young and giving the Fish Tacos a 3-2 lead. Youngblood, Anderson, and Walsh followed with consecutive singles, driving in four more runs.
Young scored the seventh run with a single, bringing Walsh home and making the score 8-2 heading into the seventh inning.
The Sharks started a rally in the top of the seventh with back-to-back walks from Cam Hassert (Villanova) and Blake Barton (Belmont). After a passed ball that advanced both runners, Kyle Smith (New Mexico) singled to add two more runs. Fish Tacos pitcher Hunter Stevens (Mount Olive) then retired the side to secure an 8-4 victory in game one of the doubleheader.
The Fish Tacos continued the momentum from game one into game two in spectacular fashion.
Kevin Opanel (Monmouth) got the start for the home side, showcasing a lively fastball and a darting slider to the tune of a four-inning masterclass performance, walking one batter and striking out three.
After five scoreless innings, lightning struck for the Fish Taco offense in the sixth. Tauken and Zach Marriott (Hendrix College) walked, and Tuffy hit into a fielder’s choice which resulted in an error.
That loaded the bases for Scotty Young (Rutgers) who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the game. Young pelted a cement mixer like a laser beam over the wall for the first Fish Tacos grand slam of the year and took his grand trot around the base paths as they took a 4-0 lead.
The Sharks plated a run against reliever Joe Miceli (Gardner-Webb) with Hassert on first in the seventh inning, and Dylan Jeffries (Mount Olive) a triple to right field. Tauken made a heroic diving effort, but came up just short to allow Hassert in to score the first Sharks run of the game and cut the lead to 4-1.
Nick McCollum (Georgia Southwestern State) came on and nailed the door shut to preserve the save of the Fish Tacos’ 4-1 win and secure the doubleheader sweep.
Next up for the Marlins is a trip to the Tri-City Chili Peppers (16-14) on Saturday and a home game against the Sharks (17-15) on Monday.
