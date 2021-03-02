Last week, I documented my litany of coastal surf fishing which included childhood and adult stints in surf fishing South Jersey and Delaware beaches where I targeted stripers, trout, drum and flounder along with bluefish. By drum, I meant black drum … by flounder, they were summer flounder/fluke ... and by trout, I refer only to weakfish, known as gray trout here in North Carolina.
I recently saw an article in a magazine I have subscribed to and written for over the years called The Fisherman, their Mid-Atlantic edition. Last October, I saw an article titled “Shhhhhh! South Jersey Specks” by Frank Ruczynski and nearly got whiplash.
Now WAIT a MINUTE!
I moved from Delaware around Christmas 1991, and at that time, there were to my knowledge no documented routine catches of speckled trout or red drum for that matter, and personally, I never saw or caught either.
So, I recently contacted Ruczynski and did an interview on a recent radio show, and this is what I found out. From recent tagging studies, we know that North Carolina and parts of Virginia are (or were) the north reaches of the spotted sea trout and even here and in Virginia are subject to winter cold-water trout kills, that I refer to as troutsicles, every two to three years. Now can South Jersey harbor one of our favorite fish?
According to Ruczynski, this is a trend that has been gathering steam for at least the last 10 years, starting off as rare surprising catches to an expected fall trout runs.
Ruczynski shared his first “blitz” experience. He was called by a fishing buddy to what he expected was a bluefish blitz of bay anchovies near a southern Jersey inlet only to be shocked by a speckled trout blitz of epic proportions, slamming 52M MirrOlures and his bubblegum Zoom Super Fluke soft plastics.
Interestingly, there is not much backwater summertime action but mainly a reliable November bite giving Ruczynski a thought that the fish are not north-south migratory fish but east-west migratory, coming into the coast for the fall coastal run of mullet, anchovy and menhaden baits.
He also noted that the fish work the sand flats around inlets, best on an outgoing tide, and a late fall full moon doesn’t hurt. He also notes the trout like the surf-clearing northwest winds of November, equivalent to our northeast clearing winds here along Bogue Banks. By the time the water drops into the low 50s or finally into the 40s, the specks retreat from whence they came … offshore? Although he has seen even a few specks in January, while then probably plugging to stripers, aka rockfish.
Ruczynski said that most of the fish caught were in the 16- to 22-inch in length. I asked about New Jersey regulations, and Ruczynski noted that they currently are “lumped” into trout, both weakfish and speckled trout, but speculated that it would not be long before they are separately regulated and not folded in with weakfish.
So what other unfamiliar species has Ruczynski seen pop up lately? Red drum for sure, but he also mentioned lizardfish and cownose rays. Hmmmmmm … you can’t win them all!
This past week was a bit of a turnaround, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel we can all hope.
Surf temperatures, as I write this report, have climbed to 56 degrees, and Bogue Sound reached into the 60s. The warming light at the end of the tunnel! This has started to perk up the fishing. A note from Capt. Gary Dubiel indicated that the Neuse River trout and reds are starting to feed and stripers are showing at New Bern.
Here on Bogue Banks, the internal catches of trout and red drum have perked up in the marshes, and the great winter of black drum continues. We are really seeing the benefits of recent creek and slot limits for the black drum to where they can now sustain a stable winter fishery. And this includes along internal hard structure, docks and nearshore reefs, wrecks and the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty where catches of sheepshead continue. In the deeper water, there are gray trout (weakfish!), and if you fish the Lookout surf, the reds are still there to be had, that is, if you have a strong arm to cast big metals and stick baits.
With the surf temperatures continuing to rise through the 50s, sea mullet are starting to show in Beaufort Inlet and the turning basin, and on Monda,y there were a few caught from Bogue Inlet Pier. Can the puffers be far behind?
By the way, make note, Bogue Inlet Pier is scheduled to reopen Friday March 12. See you there.
I have recently fished the Highway 24 creeks and the pier in Emerald Isle Woods. No fish, no bait, no birds, no nuttin’ honey! Very disappointing indeed.
I’ve thrown plastic shrimp, topwater baits and 17-MRs to no avail. The good news is that repair work in ongoing in Emerald Isle Woods, replacing deteriorated walkway planks and siding. It has been much needed with many of the boards rotting away, creating a continuing hazard.
While working these backwaters, I did notice many teeny-tiny baits from our usual ocean winter spawn, probably hardhead and finger mullet, maybe spots and the rest.
Finally, Phase III beach nourishment along Bogue Banks has been under way since Feb. 25 along with closures on the bridge for Emerald Isle bridge nourishment project, so be prepared!
