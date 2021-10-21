RICHLANDS — The Croatan boys soccer team extends its unbeaten streak to nine games on Tuesday in a 7-0 victory at Richlands.
The Cougars improved to 12-2-1 overall and 7-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the win. They control the league with a three-game lead over Swansboro (4-3) and West Carteret (4-3), which are tied for second place.
Croatan is not just on a win streak – it hasn’t allowed a goal in the six games since a 5-1 tilt over Dixon on Sept. 28. The team holds a 27-1 goal advantage over the rest of the conference.
Against Richlands (9-8-1 overall, 3-4 in conference), the Cougars held a 4-0 lead after the first half and tacked on three more goals in the second half.
Ward Melton captured the hat trick with three goals in the victory. Isaac Beasley, Garrett Boucher and Alex Amato scored a goal apiece. Elie Simonette, Amato and Boucher registered an assist apiece. Amato is the points leader this season for the team with 10 goals and 11 assists.
In the net, keeper Eugene Wilson played the majority of the game and tallied four stops. Wilson leads the team in saves this season with 34.
Croatan will host Dixon (10-7-1 overall, 2-4-1 in conference) tonight.
