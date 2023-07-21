----------------------------------
A new era is starting for the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, for better or worse.
If history repeats itself, it will be for the better.
This season’s rookies are set to report to training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Saturday, followed by the veterans on Tuesday.
All eyes will be on Bryce Young, former Alabama Heisman winner and the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
He’ll be paired with new head coach Frank Reich as the Panthers look to bounce back from a 7-10 season that included the unceremonious exit of previous head coach Matt Rhule and an offseason trade to move the Panthers from the No. 9 pick in the Draft to No. 1.
The last time the Panthers were in this position was in 2011 when they drafted Heisman winner Cam Newton from Auburn and brought on a new head coach Ron Rivera. The pair led the team to a Super Bowl in 2015 and still hold the winningest stretch in franchise history, 58-37 (.610) from 2012-2017.
If taking a quarterback at No. 1 and hiring a new head coach worked for the Panthers before, why couldn’t it again?
The biggest difference between 2011 and 2023 is what it took to get there. The Panthers landed Newton after an abysmal 2-14 season, the last of a nine-year tenure under head coach John Fox.
That’s not what happened this time.
The Panthers didn’t earn the top pick in the NFL Draft. They bought it with two first-round picks, the No. 61 overall pick in this year’s draft, a second-round pick in 2025 and D.J. Moore, a receiver who had just completed the first year of a three-year, $61.88 million contract.
Having to trade a franchise wide receiver and major draft collateral is going to make the Panthers’ already-uphill battle that much steeper. Considering the Panthers have put up five straight losing seasons, Reich has his work cut out for him.
The new head coach has been here before, too. He took over the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, looking to resurrect a team that had missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons. He led the team to the AFC Divisional Round his first year at the helm.
The momentum he built was instantly snapped the following year when quarterback Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired. That’s not going to happen this time. Young is going to be “the guy” under center for at least the next four years.
Owner David Tepper’s time with the franchise has gone less than spectacularly. If he’s looking for a recipe to start a new era, a No. 1 pick under center and a new head coach on the sideline is one that has worked before.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
