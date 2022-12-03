DEEP RUN — The Croatan girls basketball team looked like an entirely different team in the second half of the 38-21 win at South Lenoir on Tuesday than it did in the first.
After scoring just seven points in the first 16 minutes, the Cougars scored 31 in the final 16 to move to 3-1 on the season. The victory matched the 17-point win over the Blue Devils (1-3) on Nov. 18.
Neely McMannen and Ginger Hayden combined for 31 points in the game. McMannen, a freshman, finished with 16 points and five steals. Senior Hayden tallied 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor and recorded seven rebounds.
McMannen is one of four freshmen to get significant time on the floor for the Cougars this season. Three of them made the scoring column against South Lenoir, including Maddie Sutton and Landry Clifton with two apiece.
Croatan’s defense has held its opposition to 21 points or less in three of its four games. They limited the Blue Devils to a paltry 13 percent shooting from the floor but were out rebounded 26-19.
The lead scorer for South Lenoir was Gracie Howard with nine points. Tyazhia Midgett led the game with 10 rebounds.
Croatan’s Kate Wilson tallied seven rebounds. The Cougars shot 6-of-11 from the foul line, where McMannen finished 3-of-6.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan............................... 7 0 14 17 - 38
South Lenoir......................... 6 4 5 6 - 21
CROATAN (38) – McMannen 16, Hayden 15, Clifton 2, Rogers 2, Sutton 2, Wilson 1.
SOUTH LENOIR (21) – Howard 9, Tyndall 5, Midgett 3, Haddock 2, Thompson 2.
