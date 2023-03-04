BEAUFORT — The East Carteret baseball team opened the spring season with back-to-back victories over 3A clubs.
The 2A Mariners took a 9-8 comeback win over Richlands on Monday and then enjoyed an 11-4 triumph versus Havelock on Wednesday.
Trailing 8-6 entering the bottom of the seventh against the Wildcats (0-2), East put three runs on the board to win by one.
Brody Nelson, Alex Doans, Eli Jenkins and Jacob Nelson each tallied two hits and two runs with Brody Nelson registering three RBIs and Jacob Nelson hitting a home run.
Jonathan Piner and Doans each smacked a double.
Lukas Styron gave a fine performance in his varsity debut on the mound with the freshman striking out seven and walking three while giving up one run in three hitless innings.
Brody Nelson drove in two runs again against Havelock on two hits with one of those a triple.
Darren Piner, Doans and Jenkins each had two hits. Doans posted five RBIs.
Bodie Goodwin posted two RBIs.
Brody Nelson and Goodwin combined to strike out five with no walks and give up one run on two hits. Nelson struck out three, walked none and surrendered two hits in 2 1/3 shutout innings. Goodwin struck out two, walked none and gave up one run on no hits in two innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.