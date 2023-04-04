TRENTON — East Carteret’s baseball game at Jones Senior on Friday night had a little bit of everything.
There were 22 runs, including 11 in the first inning, 28 strikeouts, eight hit batters and 10 unearned runs.
The Mariners somehow came out on top in the head-scratching affair, rallying for a 12-10 win in eight innings after trailing 9-2 after the first inning.
“My goodness, what a night,” East first-year coach Josh VanMeter said. “It was kind of crazy from the get-go.”
East took the victory despite having nearly as many errors (two) as hits (three) and striking out a whopping 17 times.
“The biggest takeaway is that we found a way to win,” VanMeter said. “It doesn’t have to be the same way every night. The exciting part of it is we can beat you a lot of different ways. It shows our resiliency, our willingness, to do whatever it takes to get a W.”
There was also plenty of drama with two coach ejections, including VanMeter, an early injury, a backup turning into the hero and a steal of home.
VanMeter’s squad swept Jones Senior after beating the Trenton team 14-9 earlier in the week at home.
The Mariners won their fifth straight to move to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to keep pace with Northside-Pinetown (11-1, 4-0 league) and Pamlico (8-4, 4-0 league).
“It’s not the kind of game that we want to make a habit of, but definitely something we can build on,” VanMeter said. “It’s not ideal, but we’re happy to survive. We knew it was a series we needed to win.”
The story of the night came on the mound where two freshmen, Bryan Hadder and Eli Jenkins, led East to the win.
Trailing 9-2 after windy conditions led to some extra-base hits, Hadder took the ball and went 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two while giving up just one run on two hits. Jenkins earned the save after striking out three and walking two in a hitless eighth inning.
“They were both bulldogs,” VanMeter said. “The mentality is there. They are competitors. They want the ball in those big moments. We’re happy to have them on our team.”
Both came up big in big moments.
In the bottom of the seventh with the score tied 10-10, Hadder seemed to be hitting the wall after putting two runners on base via hit-by-pitch. VanMeter visited the mound with the idea to turn to his closer but kept Hadder in, and the freshman rewarded his coach’s confidence, striking out No. 3 hitter Jace Weatherington, who had gone 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs in the first matchup of the week.
Jenkins faced a similar situation in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with two walks and a hit batsman, before striking out Wyland Howard and Ashton Wiggins.
Unfortunately, VanMeter didn’t see the final two outs. He was thrown out by the umpire after arguing calls during Howard’s at-bat following disagreements in the fourth and fifth innings.
“I felt like it was the right time to fight for my guys, and he (the ump) sent me to the parking lot,” VanMeter said. “That’s not my style. That’s not our style. I was just fighting for my guys. I want them to know I’ll always have their back. I didn’t think they were getting a fair shake, and they deserved my fight in that moment.”
Ryland Bates delivered the winning runs in the top of the eighth with a two-out, two-run double to left field, scoring Bodie Goodwin and Jacob Nelson. Bates came off the bench to enter the game early on because starting catcher Jonathan Piner tweaked a back injury in the first inning and Nelson had to move from shortstop to take his place behind the plate.
“I told them it would take all 12 of them to do it, and it took all 12,” VanMeter said. “His name got called, and he (Bates) came up really big for us in that moment. It was really special.”
Trailing 10-6 entering the top of the seventh, East received plenty of help in the inning from the home team. The Mariners scored four runs despite not getting a hit and striking out three times. They took advantage of three hit batsmen, a walk and an error. Darren Piner’s hard-hit infield ball created an error and scored Nelson and Bates.
East won despite hitting .097 (3-for-31) with 17 strikeouts.
“We need to be better with our approach,” VanMeter said. “We were trying to do too much. Guys were pressing a little bit, playing from behind. I give a lot of credit to Weatherington. He is one of the top arms, if not the top arm, in our conference. He has a bright future.”
Weatherington struck out 12 in six innings, walked four and gave up three earned runs on two hits.
Maja Brown led Jones Senior at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and a double.
The Mariners’ best offense came on the basepaths with eight stolen bases, including Alex Doans stealing home in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 9-4.
“It took everything in the toolbelt,” VanMeter said. “As a team, obviously, it’s nice to put the W in the column, but we really took a step forward as a group. We learned we can believe in one another, no matter the situation, no matter how bad it is. We can still fight our way through it.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
East Carteret.............210 120 42 - 12 3 2
Jones Senior..............900 001 00 - 10 8 4
WP – Hadder
LP –Andrews
S – Jenkins
East Carteret leading hitters: Bates 1-3 (2B), 4 RBIs, run; Hadder 1-3, run; Jenkins 1-4, 2 runs.
Jones Senior leading hitters: Brown 2-3 (2B, HR), 4 RBIs, 2 runs Williams 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Andrews 2-4 (2B), RBI, run; Mustachia 1-4 (2B), RBI, run; Meadows 1-4, run.
