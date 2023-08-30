OCEAN — After a 3-1 loss to J.H. Rose on Tuesday, the Croatan boys soccer team fell below 500 midway through its challenging non-conference schedule.
The Cougars saw their record fall to 2-3 while the Rampants boosted their mark to 6-1.
Both teams entered the game coming off 6-0 contests, with the Cougars coming out on top against Wake Christian Academy, while the Rampants were on the losing end versus Green Level.
With seven shots on goal by four players, the Cougars controlled possession battle for the majority of the first half against J.H. Rose, but no goals were scored.
By contrast, the Rampants only managed two shots on goal until late in the half. They went up 1-0 with 10 minutes left beore the break after a goal from junior forward Sean Smith that ricocheted off goalkeeper Eugene Wilson.
Eight minutes later, Smith drove the ball up the right side of the field, took a shot, which Wilson originally saved, but the ball was rebounded and scored by Smith’s teammat,e Angel De la Cuesta just before halftime to make the score 2-0.
“Tonight was a really good test. These guys are currently ranked No. 1 in (MaxPreps) 3A (East), and I mean the first 35 minutes, we were all over them and couldn’t score,” said Croatan head coach Paul Slater. “It was a really lucky break on the first goal, and then we just lost our heads for the next five minutes. So that wasn’t a very good way to end the half, especially one where we had so much control.”
Jaden Hilliard’s goal in the bottom left corner of the net early in the second half handed the Cougars their first score of the game.
After Hillard’s shot found the back of the net, the game became much more competitive and the intensity rose to a whole other level.
The Cougars attempted to tie the game by putting another seven shots on goal in the second half and posed a far greater threat to the Rampants’ defense than they did in the first.
De la Cuesta scored his second goal of the evening with four minutes remaining in the game, making the score 3-1. He sprinted straight for the goal and displayed remarkable athleticism to dodge the goalkeeper.
“It’s never good to lose, but it’s a good learning lesson. That’s why we schedule the way we do non-conference,” said Slater. “I’m always excited to play good teams, I don’t want to win in a blowout. I want a tight, close game that’s exciting for everybody.”
J.H. Rose was the second top-notch club faced by Croatan so far this season. The squad fell 3-2 to Ashley (5-1), which is currently ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps 4A East.
The Cougars will attempt to bounce back Thursday night when they travel to Jacksonville (4-2-1) to face off against the Cardinals who currently are ranked No. 8 in the 3A East. Croatan is ranked No. 15.
