WINSTON-SALEM — The Croatan track and field teams collected four victories Friday at the Weddington Invitational.
Each side won two events at the JDL Fast Track and swept the 500 meters.
Tessa McFarland took the girls 500 meters in 1 minute, 21.03 seconds, and Matthew Quispe captured the boys 500 in 1:07.99.
Quispe also teamed with Luke Nicolajsen, Brayden Stephens and Cooper Stephens to help lead the 1,600-meter relay squad to a victory in 3:28.93.
Cailin Ames rounded out the winners with a 34-foot, 06-inch shot put push.
McFarland was a part of two top-10 relay finishes.
She joined Ashley Kirkwood, Kennedy Zaiden and Lexi Tripp to lead the 1,600-meter relay team to a third-place time of 4:22.83. The same quartet took eighth in the 800-meter relay in 1:58.81.
Tripp claimed seventh in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.41.
Quispe teamed with James Wallace, Trey Austin and Nicolajsen to help the 3,200-meter relay team to a runner-up spot in 8:14.87.
Nicolajsen placed second in the 500 meters in 1:08.20.
Tyrese Cone put together a strong meet on the boys side, taking second in the 3,200 meters in 10:05.16 and sixth in the 1,600 meters in 4:35.56.
Justin Wax, Angel Delacuestamiran, Brayden Stephens and Cooper Stephens gave the teams their ninth top-five finish of the meet, placing fifth in 1:37.75 in the 800-meter relay.
Wax took 11th in the 500 meters in 1:11.45.
Pierce Manhnke finished ninth in the boys long jump with a 19-03 leap and took 14th in the high jump with a 5-04 clearance.
Robert Wallace supplied the boys with their other top-10 finish, taking seventh in the pole vault with a 10-0 clearance.
The girls earned three more top-10 finishes.
Bri Saunders garnered the sixth-place spot in the pole vault with an 8-06 clearance, Emilie Hayes secured ninth in the 3,200 meters in 13:47.49, and Hazel Scott pushed the shot put 26-09.5 to take ninth.
On the boys side, Peyton Heath placed 11th in the triple jump with a 38-02 leap, Juelz Bernhardt took 11th in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.99, and Wallace ended up 15th in the 1,000 meters in 2:53.02.
