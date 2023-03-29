CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret softball and baseball teams earned lopsided wins over Southside on Friday to move to 2-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The Mariners took a 21-1 victory in softball after beating the Seahawks 12-2 earlier in the week. They enjoyed a 16-2 triumph in baseball after taking out Southside 14-4 earlier in the week.
The softball team is 7-1 in its last eight games following a 0-2 start to the season and now stands 7-2.
The baseball team is 5-3.
East held an 11-1 lead in softball when it scored 11 runs in the sixth inning.
The team put up 20 hits with freshman Grayson Gillikin leading the way, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs. Alisha Tosto went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and seven RBIs.
Savannah Oden and Hailey Grady each had three RBIs and two runs.
Riley O’Neal also had three RBIs.
Oden earned the win on the mound, striking out five and walking none in six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits.
Brody Nelson paced the East baseball team’s attack.
He went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, three RBIs and four runs, and took the win on the mound, keeping the Seahawks hitless in six innings, striking out three and walking one while giving up two earned runs.
Alex Doans and Jonathan Piner also had three RBIs with Doans adding three runs and registering a double.
Jacob Nelson, Eli Jenkins and Rylan Bates knocked doubles as well. Darren Piner had two RBIs on two hits and Lukas Styron also had two hits.
The Mariners finished the night with 15 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.