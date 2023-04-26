OCEAN — The Croatan boys lacrosse team needed a dose of good medicine after a tough loss on Friday.
It got just that on Tuesday with a 17-9 victory over Jacksonville, a game that moved to a mercy rule running clock in the fourth quarter and a win that vaulted the team to 8-4 overall.
The eight-goal victory followed an 11-4 loss to First Flight on senior night Friday. That loss caused a split with the Nighthawks (7-5) for first place in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference at 5-1 apiece.
“People think it says something about you when you’re winning games, and you can fall in love with those comments,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “But the truth is, nothing says more about you than how you get back up after a game like Friday. So, I asked them before this game, ‘Who are you?’”
The Cougars responded with a 5-2 lead in the first quarter, a 14-5 advantage at halftime and a 17-5 lead going into the fourth that kicked off the running clock.
Graham Myers and Asher Denham led the goal-scoring effort with four apiece. Myers also dished two assists while Denham had one.
Brandon Pugh tallied three goals and two assists, Matej Roth posted two goals and three assists, Drew DeGeorge had one goal and one assist, and Tyler Oakes, Ethan Eifert and Riley Fahy scored one goal each.
“They got back to Croatan lacrosse tonight,” Benson said. “They played smart and found their stride on the offensive side of the ball.”
The game with the Cardinals (8-4) was supposed to be the Cougars’ final regular season matchup, but a late decision from the state prompted a third matchup with First Flight at neutral site J.H. Rose on Thursday.
That decision stemmed from the question of which team would get the higher seed in the state playoffs that begin next week. Typically, Croatan would have gotten the nod with a higher RPI ranking – the team is ranked No. 3 in the 1A/2A/3A East compared to First Flight at No. 4 – but the Nighthawks argued goal differential.
Croatan only beat them 10-9 in the first game on March 21, giving the Kill Devil Hills team a plus-six goal differential advantage.
The winner of the third game will be the higher seed in the state playoffs.
“I think it’s going to be a very different game,” Benson said. “We had a sloppy, bad game, but it was probably the best thing that could have happened to us. We saw where we were exposed and got some great film to examine going into the playoffs.”
No matter the result, Croatan will likely have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. It could also host a second-round game for the second straight year.
The Cougars reached the third round of the playoffs last year for the first time ever before losing to First Flight 12-6. They have reached the second round in three of seven postseasons as a program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.