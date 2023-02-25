OCEAN — The Croatan softball team will look to “hold its own” this season with another young roster.
The Cougars only graduated two seniors from last year’s 4-12 squad. That group finished fifth in the 3A Coastal Conference in its first season as a 3A program.
This spring, the squad will only have two seniors and one junior as a wealth of underclassmen look to play key roles.
“We are very young,” head coach Lindsey Bach said. “We were young last year, and I kind of expected the same coming into this season. We’re solid, though. It’s a good versatile group.”
Bach is back for her eighth season, assisted by Randy Gurley and Noelle Rodriguez. This year, the program will be varsity-only with a squad of 13 girls.
Last year’s freshmen pitchers Olivia Thompson and Haigan McNeil are back for their sophomore campaigns. When not pitching, Thompson will play in center field while McNeil will play at third base.
Bach is excited about the attitudes the pair bring to the program.
“They have that look, that mindset,” she said. “When they’re on the mound, they’re in charge. They’re both pretty vocal on the field. They’re not going to hesitate, and they hold their teammates accountable.”
The head coach is looking forward to continuity between the mound and the plate this season, too, with freshman Julianne McCallister grabbing the starting catcher position.
“She’s going to be a little stud for us,” Bach said. “That position is one of those we’ve tried to fill the last couple of years. But now I think we’ll have a pitcher and catcher who mesh well every step of the way.”
The rest of the starting lineup is still a work in progress, but Bach has most positions penciled in. Sophomore Ava Morris will be at shortstop, as will freshman Hali Cooper and McNeil at times, while junior Keiya Bullock and Thompson will be in the outfield.
Both of the squad’s seniors will be in the infield, with Bella Rodriguez at second and Abi Jensen at first.
The Cougars got two scrimmages under their belt this week, traveling to West Craven on Wednesday and New Bern on Thursday.
“I feel good with what I saw,” Bach said. “Everyone got some playing time. We were able to move some girls around and mess with the batting order. Right now, it’s all about seeing and learning, getting the fundamentals down pat.”
Croatan will play four nonconference games before starting league play. East Carteret and Pamlico County are both on the schedule twice. West Craven was supposed to provide a third opponent, but a scheduling conflict may strike that game from the nonconference slate.
Pamlico and East both provide tough competition, though. The Mariners finished last season 21-4, while the Hurricanes had an 18-6 overall record.
Croatan will have its work cut out in the Coastal, where four teams finished last season with 15 or more wins. Richlands and West Carteret tied for the league title at 8-2 apiece.
“I think we can hold our own,” Bach said. “I think it will be a lot like the girls basketball conference (this winter), where it matters who shows up any given night.”
For now, Bach is focused on continuing to build the team’s confidence.
“The future is bright for us,” she said. “I’m trying to be encouraging and motivating. They have to believe it themselves. I can coach them up and tell them, but if they don’t believe in themselves, it’ll be a hard road. This is a versatile team with a lot of potential.”
Croatan will start its regular season schedule on Friday at home against East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.