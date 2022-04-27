OCEAN — The Croatan softball team lost its sixth straight game on Tuesday, falling 12-1 to Dixon at home.
The Cougars tallied two hits and committed two errors in the loss, slipping to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The team’s last win was a 12-2 tilt over White Oak on March 29. The Cougars play the Vikings (2-15 overall, 0-6 conference) again on Friday in Piney Green. The two teams are currently in fifth and sixth place in the conference, respectively.
Dixon improved to 13-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference with the win. The Bulldogs tallied 14 hits, including four for extra bases. The top hitter on the night was Hannah Oakes, who went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double. Emily Cassidy had three runs and three RBIs.
Croatan’s lone run came from Olivia Thompson in the sixth inning. She hit a triple to get on base and then scored on a passed ball. Lexie Wahle also had a base hit in the game.
Thompson pitched the entire game for Croatan. She struck out eight and walked two. Oakes got the win in the circle, giving up one earned run in six innings.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Dixon……...314 001 3 - 12 14 0
Croatan…..000 001 0 - 1 2 2
WP – Oakes
LP – Thompson
Dixon leading hitters: Oakes 3-4 (3B, 2B); Cassidy 3-5 (3B), 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Nokes 2-5 (3B), RBI, run; Jones 2-5, 2 RBIs, run; Silance 2-4, RBI, run; Atienza 1-3, 2 RBIs, run; O’Brien 1-5, RBI, run.
Croatan leading hitters: Thompson 1-2 (3B), run; Wahle 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.