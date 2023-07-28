MOREHEAD CITY — The era of athletic trainers on the sideline of county high school games is over, at least for now.
Following an almost decade-long collaboration between Moore Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and Carteret County Public Schools (CCPS), the vital partnership came to a close at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The reason behind this decision? A growing scarcity in the availability of skilled trainers.
With the termination of the agreement, the county faced an uphill battle in financing a suitable replacement service that could cater to all three high schools while still adhering to budget constraints.
Consequently, the responsibility has fallen squarely on the shoulders of athletic directors who have been left with the challenging task of sourcing their own athletic trainers.
In an effort to entice potential trainers, the county has provided a stipend of $2,400 – an amount intended to cover the N.C. High School Athletic Association-mandated requirement of an athletic trainer or first responder for football in the fall and wrestling in the winter.
Despite these incentives, as the fall sports season beckons with the start of practices on Monday, a bleak reality has set in. Two of the three schools have been wholly unsuccessful in finding a suitable candidate for the crucial role, thanks to shifts in the industry.
The football programs for East Carteret and Croatan now face a worrisome dilemma. Unless they can secure the much-needed expertise by the second week of practice, which begins on Aug. 7, they will not be able to practice with helmets or shoulder pads.
An Irreplaceable Service
For athletic directors, the sudden drop-off in athletic trainer availability was totally unexpected. Add to that, it’s a challenge none of them have experienced firsthand.
“I’ve never been in this situation. It’s terrible,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “I thought it was going to be a ‘next man up’ situation. It was a shock to find this out. I don’t think people realize how vital these athletic trainers have been for our programs.”
Griffee worked with Fuchsia Carroway at East, while Jordan Orick worked at Croatan and Matthew Johnson at West.
The other two athletic directors – Michael Turner at West Carteret and Dave Boal at Croatan – echoed praise for their trainers and the program with Moore in general.
“They were professional, they were exceptional and such a great resource,” they echoed. “We understand that many of them are doing this to gain experience to go do the next things in their life. I don’t know how we quantify what (Moore) did for us for all these years.”
A statement issued by CCPS Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson also acknowledged appreciation for the organization.
“We appreciate Moore Orthopedics for the generous service they provided to the school system for many years,” it stated. “We will now be providing our own athletic trainers at the school level in order to be in compliance with the NCHSAA guidelines.”
Reportedly, Moore Orthopedics alerted the county it would no longer be able to provide its service due to its inability to provide trainers for all three schools while still maintaining a staff for its regular clinic.
Efforts to reach Moore Orthopedics and Sports Medicine for this story were unsuccessful.
The role that trainers played for the athletic programs was a large, often underestimated, one. The scope of their job goes way beyond taping up ankles and icing down knees.
It involves injury prevention and assessments, treatment and rehabilitation, emergency response, concussion management, communication with coaches and staff, sideline coverage, hydration monitoring and psychological support, among many other tasks.
“No one understands what they have provided for the last decade,” Turner said. “I work a lot of hours, our coaches work a lot of hours, but our trainers were always right there too. I can’t say enough about what they did for as long as they did it.”
Turner counts himself lucky. West has been able to strike a deal with Youngs Physical Therapy & Sports Performance to provide athletic trainers for home and away football games and for wrestling matches.
The school will still lean on first responder role players during practices, as well as for other sports.
“Our coaches are still going to have to assume a lot bigger role than they have in the past,” Turner said.
The level of care provided by athletic trainers and the cost for that care is a large reason why two of the three schools have had difficulty finding adequate replacements.
It appears, as of now, that East and Croatan will have to settle for first responders at both football games and practices rather than the more advanced athletic trainers. Even that is not a solution that is currently in place for the schools.
“I have had two people email me with interest,” Griffee said, “but when I tell them the full scope of the job, I don’t hear back from them.”
East will lean on assistant football coach Matt Howell to satisfy the practice requirements, but Griffee still doesn’t have a solution for home and away games, as coaches are not permitted to pull double duty.
The issue of what happens long-term or even in the winter for wrestling is still on the back burner for East and Croatan right now.
At the beginning of the week, Boal at least had a list of four names to follow up with about serving the position during football season.
“This was waking me up at night out of a dead sleep for about a week,” he said. “(Head football coach) Andrew (Gurley) and I met with a group earlier this summer, but it didn’t work out. We’re still looking.”
An Issue of Safety
Many counties across the state are serviced by athletic trainers that are provided and fully compensated through programs coordinated by local hospital systems or physical therapy clinics.
This is largely due to the immediate safety needs that are present at every sports event. Sometimes those needs happen too quickly to be adequately addressed by off-site emergency personnel.
That has recently been plainly evident at the national level. Bronny James, 18-year-old son of LeBron James, underwent cardiac arrest during a basketball practice earlier this week. He was treated on the scene by University of Southern California athletics’ medical staff.
In January, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals. An assistant athletic trainer for the Bills, Denny Kellington, immediately performed CPR, which was credited for Hamlin’s quick recovery from the cardiac episode.
“It’s a safety issue to not have someone on the scene for these other sports,” Boal said. “We have to have someone for football and wrestling, but what about basketball, soccer, cross country, track, all of them. We are going 20 years back, and it’s shocking to me.”
CCPS was tasked with finding a replacement for a free service, something that could not be done within its current budget restraints.
The fact that funds could not be found somewhere in the ledger didn’t sit well with the athletic directors.
“I can’t believe we can’t find some money to pay three professionals to take care of our children,” Boal said. “It’s unacceptable to not have professional care in this day and age.”
Griffee added, “I don’t know if you can put a price tag on athletic safety.”
Changes in Training
One of the reasons for a shortage in athletic trainer availability is the transition of education needed to do the job. What used to take a bachelor’s degree now takes a master’s degree.
In 2015, the athletic training education governing bodies released a recommendation that the education for the job be offered only at the graduate level. As a result, all of the undergraduate programs began to phase out.
Pay for the job hasn’t responded accordingly either. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a median pay of $44,640 for athletic trainers in 2011, when entry-level positions still only required a bachelor’s degree. The minimum level of education has changed dramatically, but the median pay has only increased to $48,420.
“This used to be a highly sought-after job,” Boal said. “Everyone wanted to be a trainer. It’s not like that anymore. A lot of them are finding they can make more money elsewhere. We lost our last three trainers to the military.”
There are certainly greener pastures for athletic trainers than those in education. The National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) reported in its 2021 salary survey that military athletic training positions earned more on average than any other field in the industry with the exception of professional sports.
Orick left Croatan in May, for instance, to take a new post at Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning) in Georgia.
It's also important to distinguish the training required by a first responder versus an athletic trainer.
A first responder must complete and maintain CPR and first aid certification, concussion management training, continuing education in injury prevention and management and 10 hours per year of staff development related to first aid, injury recognition and prevention, according to the N.C. Administrative Code.
In order to be licensed as an athletic trainer in this state, however, a person must graduate from a Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education accredited athletic training program and pass the National Board of Certification examination.
“A first responder is certainly important, but they are not going to provide any rehabilitation,” Turner said. “They’re going to deal with big injuries but they’re limited. Trainers do everything for us. They show up at 2 p.m., and they leave when the last game is over.”
This county isn’t alone in struggling to meet the challenge to supply athletic trainers. Boal says he’s hearing the same issue from athletic directors in Onslow County and from colleagues across the state.
“I was in Greensboro (for the N.C. Coaches Association Coaching Clinic), and all my friends and other coaches there were talking about it. Everyone was asking each other how they were handling the problem. It’s not going to be an easy fix.”
The Fayetteville Observer reported in February that Cumberland County schools only had two athletic trainers for 6,700 athletes. NATA reports that one in four high schools in the state don’t have an athletic trainer at all.
