SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls tennis team lost its first 3A Coastal Conference match of the season Thursday, 5-4 at Swansboro.
Both teams entered the match with one loss, with Croatan slipping to 7-2 overall and Swansboro improving to 8-1. The Pirates now lead the conference at 5-0, followed by Croatan in second at 4-1 and West Carteret in third at 3-2. The Cougars defeated West 5-4 on Tuesday.
Croatan is looking for its eighth straight conference championship this season. Swansboro has not placed better than third in league play since 2016.
Only one singles match was a competitive one, with Swansboro’s Annabelle Henderson beating Marissa Falcone 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 at the No. 3 spot.
Croatan only won two singles matchups, with Tayla Statham at No. 5 defeating Carolena Gongora 6-2, 6-1 and Olivia Fails beating Peyton Eckert 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6. The top two singles matchups were also one-sided, with Swansboro exchange students Michelle Armani at No. 1 and Anina Caviezel at No. 2 both winning 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, the closest set came at No. 2 where Croatan’s Haley Hartman and Falcone teamed up for an 8-5 win over Henderson and Gongora. Statham and Fails at No. 3 beat Nevaeh Brown and Eckert 8-1.
Croatan will host East Carteret (4-4) on Monday.
Here are results of the match:
Swansboro 5, Croatan 4
Singles
No. 1: Michelle Armani (S) def. Arianna Cope (C), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Anina Caviezel (S) def. Grace Blair (C), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3: Annabelle Henderson (S) def. Marissa Falcone (C), 6-1, 3-6 (10-8).
No. 4: Mia Lucero (S) def. Haley Hartman (C), 7-5, 6-0.
No. 5: Tayla Statham (C) def. Carolena Gongora (S), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 6: Olivia Fails (C) def. Peyton Eckert (S), 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Armani/Caviezel (S) def. Cope/Blair (C), 8-1.
No. 2: Falcone/Hartman (C) def. Henderson/Gongora (S), 8-5.
No. 3: Statham/Fails (C) def. Nevaeh Brown/Eckert (S), 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.