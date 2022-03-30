SWANSBORO — For the first 12 minutes of the Croatan boys lacrosse team’s 2-0 win over Swansboro on Monday, the two programs appeared in lockstep.
The Cougars only held a 1-0 lead despite throwing shot after shot toward the Pirate goal. The Swansboro defense held firm for most of the first half, but Croatan pulled away to a 4-0 lead at the break and led 7-1 midway through the third quarter.
The win was a clumsy one to head coach George Benson, who has seen his share of slow starts this season. Luckily, the Cougars tend to find their stride in the second half, moving to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference with the win over the Bucs. The match was their first in 10 days since a 16-6 win over West Carteret on March 18.
“It was a sloppy game,” Benson said. “We haven’t been on the field much late-ly, but this team tends to start slow. We tend to play really well in the second and third quarters. We’re going to have to figure out what’s wrong with those first quar-ters before Friday when we visit First Flight.”
Swansboro moved to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference with the loss. Head coach Derek Geddes tipped his hat to the Cou-gars, who hold a 3-0 edge in the series since the Bucs became an official school sport in 2020.
“They’re well-coached, and they have some good young talent,” Geddes said. “We knew what they want-ed to do tonight. We just couldn’t get the slides over in time. We’ll clean that up for next time.”
Matej Roth and Gra-ham Myers scored three goals apiece in the win, Drew DeGeorge netted two and Caden Barnett added one goal. Myers led the team in assists with three, Roth had two and Asher Denham and DeGeorge one apiece.
All but Barnett are freshmen, a trend that runs through the Cougars’ cur-rent five-game win streak. Roth leads the team so far with 18 goals and 14 assists, Myers ranks second with 15 goals and 10 assists, De-George third with eight goals and one assist and Denham fourth with seven goals and four assists.
Both of Swansboro’s goals came from Brady Geddes, the last one in the final minute of the match. The other highlights for Swansboro came in the net where Hunter Shank tallied 23 saves on 32 shots against.
“He’s a great goalie,” Benson said. “The whole first half, anything we put in low, he was gobbling them up. So, we looked it low and shot high in the second half, and we had a little more success. We put a lot of shots on him, but he was great back there.”
Shank has 136 saves so far this season, averaging 15 per game.
“We’re fortunate to have him,” Geddes said. “He’s smart, he’s knowl-edgeable and knows what he’s doing on the field. He moves the ball well, and he can predict shots.”
Swansboro started its program in 2020 but only played a handful of games before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its first official games with Croatan were last spring when they were joined together in the same conference.
“Some of these guys have played together grow-ing up in the different club teams,” Benson said. “It’s nice to have them down the street, a nice little rivalry that can grow year after year. It helps our confer-ence be more competitive, too.”
On Friday, Croatan will travel to First Flight (3-2), while Swansboro visits West Carteret (0-3).
