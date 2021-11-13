BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Lions Club put on its third annual Beaufort Bridge Run and 1-mile dog strut on Saturday, Nov. 6.
There were 109 runners toeing the line in the 5K race that took competitors over both the Gallants Channel Bridge and the Turner Street Bridge in Beaufort.
The turnout was positive considering participants and organizers faced cold, windy weather conditions. It was in sharp contrast to last year’s warm, humid conditions for a race that drew 190 runners. There were 160 finishers in the inaugural 2019 race.
The 5K course began and ended on Turner Street downtown on the waterfront. Racers traversed the 65-foot Gallants Channel Bridge twice for the out-and-back course.
Christopher Wood, 38, of Morehead City was the top overall finisher with a time of 20 minutes, 32 seconds. The second-place male runner was Bennett Moore, 31, of Raleigh with a 23:54 clocking, good for third overall. Josh Taylor, 44, of Beaufort placed third in the division and fourth overall with a time of 24:11.
The fastest female runner was Michelle Meyer, 34, of San Francisco with a time of 20:58 that placed second overall and just 26 seconds behind Wood.
Anna Simmons, 41, of Havelock placed second in the female division and 13th overall with a 26:28 clocking. Kristen Christensen, 40, of Morehead City placed third in the division and 23rd overall in 28:46.
The event also featured a 1-mile dog strut in which walkers were encouraged to bring their pooches for a jaunt across the Turner Street Bridge.
The race was actually the seventh overall for the Beaufort Lions Club and the third since the Gallants Channel Bridge was completed in 2019. Previous fall races for the club were the Glow Run in 2015 and 2016 and the Front Street Gallop in 2017 and 2018.
The Backstreet Pub in Beaufort was the site of the post-race party featuring drinks and food from the Turner Street Market.
Here are results of the top three runners in each age division:
2021 Beaufort Bridge Run
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Michelle Meyer, 20:55; 2, Anna Simmons, 26:19; 3, Jillian Daly, 28:35.
12-and-under: 1, L. Green, 47:48; 2, E. Burger 53:46.
13-19: 1, Caroline Hancock, 33:26; 2, Harbour Early, 36:14; 3, Ann Marie Shearon, 53:17.
20-20: 1, Brie Magee, 29:36; 2, Heidi Helms, 30:37; 3, Brandi Walston, 33:42.
30-39: 1, Lacy Hodge, 32:07; 2, Natalie Picozzi, 33:44; 3, Allison Vick, 36:31.
40-49: 1, Tammy Sherron, 31:53; 2, Lisa Falcone, 32:09; 3, Stephanie Tanner, 34:07.
50-59: 1, Alexia Chianis, 30:42; 2, Kimberly Hardison, 30:58; 3, Dayna Murphy, 31:07.
60-69: 1, Kathy Marcheselli, 31:20; 2, Jan Morton, 40:04; 3, Robin Anderson, 40:19.
70-and-over: 1, Kaye Renaud, 39:15; 2, Hoa Shelley, 45:30; 3, Elizabeth Eaton, 1:00:38.
Male
Overall: 1, Christopher Wood, 20:30; 2, Bennett Moore, 23:45; 3, Josh Taylor, 24:11.
12-and-under: 1, N. Christensen, 28:07; 2, C. Bailey, 32:37.
13-19: 1, Gardner Gooch, 30:05.
20-20: 1, Nicholas Hause, 25:11; 2, Mark Stancill, 32:52.
30-39: 1, Travis Yurk, 28:33; 2, Stephen Dana, 31:37; 3, Marc Duchaine, 39:26.
40-49: 1, Tom Maxwell, 26:09; 2, Raean Mabolo, 26:13; 3, Jim Lawrence, 27:03.
50-59: 1, Bruce Mann, 26:19; 2, Mark Shanahan, 27:02; 3, Stephen Schmidt, 27:04.
60-69: 1, David Daly, 26:14; 2, John Mattson, 26:40; 3, Frank Schreier, 28:08.
70-and-over: Warren Cheves, 35:55; 2, Edward Eaton, 59:44.
