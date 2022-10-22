OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team put the icing on the cake Wednesday with a victory in the 3A Coastal Conference tournament finals.
The Cougars (18-5 overall) had already swept the conference championship during the regular season with a 10-0 record, but a 3-2 win over West Carteret at home gave it the added league tournament title. Croatan won the finals match 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 19-25, 15-10.
It was the Cougars’ third win over the Patriots (17-6) this season, including a 3-2 win in Morehead City on Oct. 13 to end the regular season and a 3-1 victory at home on Sept. 27. Croatan has won five straight conference championships dating back to its time in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. It joined the 3A Coastal last season.
To reach the finals, the Cougars defeated Swansboro 3-1 on Tuesday, totaling a 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-20 score to also make it three straight wins versus the Pirates this season.
West reached the tournament finals with a 3-1 victory over Richlands on Tuesday, prevailing 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 26-24.
Both teams enjoyed a bye in the first round. In the first round on Monday, Swansboro defeated Dixon 3-2 and Richlands blanked White Oak 3-0.
The two teams were seeded into the state playoffs on Thursday. Croatan was seeded No. 5 and drew a first-round matchup with Havelock (9-13 overall) slated for Saturday. The winner of that match will play either No. 12 South Central (12-8) or No. 21 Scotland (12-7). If they win out, the Cougars will be at home until potentially the third round against No. 4 Cape Fear (19-3).
West was seeded No. 11 and will be home in the first round against No. 22 Williams (15-9). The winner of that match will play either No. 6 Franklinton (18-7) or No. 27 Person (7-14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.