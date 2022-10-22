The Croatan volleyball team added a 3A Coastal Conference tournament title to its regular season championship on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over West Carteret. The Cougars finished the regular season 18-5 overall and 10-0 in the conference. Those in the photo are, left to right, front row, Aubrey Mortl, Amanda Simberlund, Cammie Davis, Graysan Stafford and Sadie Johnson; back row, Molly Butler, Sofia Mendolia, Ryann Moore, Ella Stroehmann, Cailin Ames, Jackie Gartner and Anna Hale (Contributed photo)