We’ve got just a few weeks until the first high school football games of the season so it’s never too early to look at the top contests on the schedule.
West Carteret is shooting for its third consecutive conference championship, so let’s start with the Patriots.
They’re off the first week and then open up at home with North Brunswick in week two.
We’ll learn a lot about the red, white and blue right off the bat versus a Scorpions team that went 11-2 last season with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs.
Two weeks later, the Patriots will travel to Jacksonville to take on a squad that is two years removed from an 11-3 mark and a trip to the regional final.
Week five of the season sees the grandaddy of them all, the Mullet Bucket, with West hosting East Carteret.
Week eight may provide us with the 3A Coastal Conference championship as West hosts White Oak.
The Patriots, Vikings and Richlands tied for the title last season with each sporting a 4-1 league mark. White Oak beat West, Richlands beat White Oak, and West beat Richlands.
A week after hosting White Oak, the Patriots will travel to Richlands.
West will finish the season with rivalry games, hosting Swansboro and visiting Croatan.
Speaking of Croatan.
The Cougars begin the season versus a Washington squad that is two years removed from going 10-3 with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs.
The teams last met in 2020 in the second round of the postseason.
The Cougars will then travel to Pamlico.
Two of the last four games between those two have gone down to the wire with Croatan winning 32-28 in 2019 and 30-26 in 2017. The Cougars have also been known to put up big points in the series, scoring 56 last season and 51 in 2016.
Croatan will then visit East Carteret in week three.
The Cougars will quickly find out what they’re made of in Coastal Conference play, opening up with White Oak in week seven and hosting Richlands in week eight.
A young East Carteret squad will get tested early with a trip to White Oak in week one.
In week three, East will begin rivalry play by welcoming Croatan.
Two weeks later, the Mariners will host West Carteret.
In week seven, East will travel to battle a Northside-Pinetown team in what may be the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship matchup.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.