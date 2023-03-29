JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret boys golf team dominated a match at Jacksonville Country Club on March 20 with four shooting a 45 or better on the nine-hole course.
The Patriots won the six-team match by a whopping 31 strokes with their top four golfers combining to score 164. Richlands finished in second with a score of 195, followed by Croatan in third with 196.
The match was the second of the spring season for the 3A Coastal Conference teams. West won the first match, nine holes at Star Hill Golf Club on March 13 with a score of 155 that was 28 strokes better than Richlands’ score of 183.
At Jacksonville, Ryan Johnson led the way with a 36 that ranked second overall by a single stroke. His score of 39 in the first match gives him a season-best average of 37.5.
Teammate Everett Schulte is right behind him with an average of 38.5 after he shot a 42 at Jacksonville and a 33 at Star Hill that ranked second.
The other two of the top four scorers at Jacksonville were David Garner with a 41 and Colin Eaton with a 45. Eaton cut four strokes off the 49 he scored at Star Hill.
West’s scoring golfers at Jacksonville were four of the top golfers in the entire match.
West’s other golfers in the Jacksonville match were Fike Griffin with a 46 and Davis Starling with a 47. Starling shot a 39 at Star Hill to tie for second with Johnson. Although not at Jacksonville, Caleb Conneely competed at Star Hill and shot a 47.
The Patriots’ top four golfers at Star Hill also ranked in the top six for the match.
----------------
Croatan was led in scoring by Johnathan Le, who shot a 41 at Jacksonville, good for third overall. He shot a 40 at Star Hill that ranked fourth.
The Cougars’ remaining top four golfers at Jacksonville were Jaden Hilliard with a 46, Quinn Butler with a 54 and Preston Ortlieb with a 55. Nate Boal shot a 59 in the match and Jansen Holland a 61.
Hilliard and Butler were both in the scoring group at Star Hill as well, with Butler shooting a 47 and Hilliard a 49. Harrison Byrd was the fourth golfer in that match with a score of 55. Hunter Moore also competed in that match and shot a 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.