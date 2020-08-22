CAPE CARTERET — The Turkey Trot for the Trail in Cape Carteret will go on as planned this Thanksgiving Day.
The fifth annual race slated for Nov. 26 will continue to be hosted by The GYM @ Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center and held for the benefit of the Cape Carteret Trail Project.
Since 2014, the race has raised approximately $15,000 for the completion of the trail, a planned 3.1-mile asphalt loop around Cape Carteret on Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road. Portions have been built along each road, but grant money and donations for the remaining 1.9 miles have dried up.
“Each year the event gets larger, so this year we opened registration on Aug. 15,” said The GYM owner Deanna McElmon. “We still have space available for sponsors for the race and to help pave the trail. Get your flock together and start on your costumes. Trot the Trail is soon approaching.”
Town commissioners approved the listing of a $1.2 million bond referendum for completion of the trail on November’s general election ballot. So far, both the town and county have provided $125,000 in funding.
Times will not be recorded in the Thanksgiving Day race, which includes a “Best Dressed Flock” contest, but there will be pumpkin pies given out as prizes for the first-place male and female finishers, as well as the best dressed contest winners.
Participants will also receive a race T-shirt after registering.
Last year’s race featured nearly 400 runners, but so far, no number limit has been imposed as registration will likely be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Road races have been in short supply since quarantines were imposed in March, but Turkey Trot organizers are confident the event can adhere to health and safety guidelines.
“(Owner) Deanna (McElmon) and I plan to move forward with the event while respecting the current restrictions imposed on the public due to the pandemic,” Race Director Jessica Diaz said. “We are offering a virtual option, implementing a participant cap, contactless registration and packet pickup, as well as wave starts and eliminating aid stations on the course and refreshment tables at the start/finish.
“While we understand that some of these precautions may alter the racing experience that runners desire, we are proud to provide the local community with a safe and fun event that they so desperately need at this time.”
There will be a 5K race, a 1-mile and virtual options for both distances. The start/finish will be in The GYM parking lot with the course going through the Star Hill neighborhood.
Those interested can register online at runsignup.com/trotthetrail or at the gym. Registration opened on Aug. 15 and will continue until Nov. 25. There will be no same-day registration, and participants are being encouraged to register online.
Packet pickup is Nov. 22-25. Cost is $30 for the 5K, $25 for the 1-mile and $20 for the virtual option of either race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.