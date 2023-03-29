NEWPORT — Croatan’s undefeated run-up to a crucial 3A Coastal Conference boys tennis match continued Thursday with a 9-0 victory at Richlands.
The Cougars (8-0) have defeated three of their four league opponents via shutout, with the latest win moving them to 4-0 in the conference. They have won 56 straight in league play.
After matches this week against Swansboro (3-4, 2-2) and White Oak (0-6), 0-3), that streak will be tested on Tuesday, April 4 when Croatan plays West Carteret (6-0 overall, 3-0 conference) at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
Against Richlands (1-3), all six Cougars won straight-set matches and three didn’t allow a point for 6-0, 6-0 victories. Those were Ty Nickson over Jesse Osborne at No. 1, Jack Balog over Garrett Dunninger at No. 3 and Eugene Wilson over Antonio Ross at No. 6. Wilson moved up into the singles lineup after typical No. 4 Ian Balog was unavailable for the match.
Two doubles pairings won one-sided matches, as well. Kirill Hadley and Nathan Kahramanovic at No. 1 defeated Davis Benedict and Osborne 8-1, while Luca Vintresca and Charlie Quinn at No. 3 shut out Christian Cazares and Ross 8-0.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, Richlands 0
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Jesse Osborne (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Lane Hartman (C) def. Davis Benedict (R), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Garrett Dunninger (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Ryan Dweikat (C) def. Logan Collura-Repp (R), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Jack Melton (C) def. Christian Cazares (R), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 6: Eugene Wilson (C) def. Antonio Ross (R), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Kirill Hadley/Nathan Kahramanovic (C) def. Osborne/Benedict (R), 8-1.
No. 2: Tony Lopez/Walker Carson (C) def. Dunninger/Collura-Repp (R), 8-4.
No. 3: Luca Vintresca/Charlie Quinn (C) def. Cazares/Ross (R), 8-0.
