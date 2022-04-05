BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys have secured back-to-back runner-up finishes in their past two 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference golf matches.
The Mariners shot 209 last week at Washington Yacht and Country Club in a five-team competition to trail only Northside-Pinetown with 205. Southside placed third with 214, followed by Pamlico with 225 and Lejeune 241.
Northside’s David Wallace took medalist honors in the 37-player match with a 44 over nine holes, followed by Southside’s Gabe Matthews with a 45.
East golfers took the next two spots with Chase Diller shooting a 47 to take third and Chase Wagoner placing fourth with a 48.
Paul Lewis finished 10th for the Mariners with a 55. Teammates Matt Sikes and Sam Cordier tied for 17th with each putting up a 59.
Other top scorers for East included Finn Diller and Max Bernauer with 60 apiece and Noble Short with a 61.
The previous match at the Beaufort Club also saw the Mariners take second with a score of 208. Northside edged the home team again with 205.
Pamlico took third with 211, followed by Lejeune with 230.
Pamlico’s Noah Johnson was the medalist in the 27-golfer competition with a 46 over nine holes, followed by Wagoner with 48.
Finn Diller and Sikes each shot 53 to tie for seventh, while Chase Diller and Bernauer followed with a 54 apiece to tie for ninth.
East’s Cordier and Lewis shot 58 to tie for 18th, while Short placed 21st with a 59.
The Mariners took the opening Coastal Plains match of the season that didn’t include rival Northside.
East scored 196 at Paradise Point to outlast Southside with 204, Pamlico 210, and Lejeune 224.
Pamlico’s Johnson was the medalist with a 42 over nine holes in the 24-golfer match. Southside’s Matthews was the runner-up with a 43.
Wagoner claimed third for the Mariners with a 45, followed by Chase Diller in fourth with a 49 and Finn Diller in fifth with a 50. Cordier placed eighth with a 52 and Lewis shot a 55 to take 10th.
East will play nonconference matches in its next two visits to the links, playing at Harbor Pointe on Thursday and going up against Croatan on Monday at the Beaufort Club.
