As of this week, the Morehead City Marlins are the only Coastal Plain League champion from the last eight years still in the league.
The Savannah Bananas announced on Tuesday that the team would fold its collegiate program and affiliation with the CPL and instead opt to take its viral “Banana Ball” show on the road with paid professional players putting on a show in Savannah and elsewhere.
The Bananas won the league’s Petitt Cup championship in 2022, 2021 and 2016, the latter being their first year as a team.
Per the Savannah Morning News, the team will play in 2023 utilizing their non-traditional Banana Ball rules. Those include a two-hour time limit, no stepping out of the batter’s box, no bunting, no walks and foul balls caught by fans are outs.
The team was forced to play according to conventional CPL rules when on the road, so the change will allow it more freedom.
The demand for the team is strong, with a reported 80,000 fans on the Banana Ball waiting list for ticket requests. Last year, the team took its show to Mobile, Ala., and sold out both games at Hank Aaron Stadium. In the spring, the team traveled to six cities nationwide and was featured on an ESPN+ original series “Bananaland.”
If you’re a Marlins fan, this news has to be good. The Bananas left the 2022 season as the league’s toughest competition, and Morehead City fans are still a little salty after Savannah defeated the Marlins in the 2021 championship series. That was the Marlins’ third straight Petitt Cup finals appearance after winning titles in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 season was not a complete one due to COVID-19.
From a CPL perspective, though, this is terrible news. The Bananas gave the league more visibility than ever with their popular antics and social media presence. Notably, too, the Bananas are the latest in a line of recent teams to win the CPL championship and soon no longer participate in the league.
The Gastonia Grizzlies were the last non-Morehead City and Savannah team to win the CPL, That was in 2017 over the Wilmington Sharks. The Grizzlies made it one more season before folding and relocating to Spartanburg, S.C. The team participated in the CPL as the Spartanburgers for one season before suspending operations in March.
The Edenton Steamers are the next championship franchise, having won in 2015 over the Grizzlies. The Steamers publicly announced the CPL had “outgrown” the franchise and downsized to the Tidewater Summer League.
By the time summer 2023 rolls around, the CPL will surely have another team in place. Savannah wasn’t the most recent franchise to join the league. The Tri-City Chili Peppers joined in 2020 and the Macon Bacon in 2018. The Holly Springs Salamanders joined in 2015 and the Marlins in 2010.
The rest of the league has been in place since 2008 or earlier, including the Florence Flamingos (1997), Wilmington Sharks (1997), Wilson Tobs (1997) Asheboro Zookeepers (1999), High Point-Thomasville HiToms (1999), Peninsula Pilots (2000), Martinsville Mustangs (2005), Lexington County Blowfish (2006) and Forest City Owls (2008).
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
