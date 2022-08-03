MOREHEAD CITY — Numbers are on the rebound at West Carteret.
A year after 54 showed up for the first official day of football practice, there were 81 on hand Monday.
The roster had been getting slimmer for a few years after maxing out over 100 on the first official day of practice in 2016. There was an average of 56 out for summer workouts, producing the top mark in Daniel Barrow’s eighth year as head coach.
“We’ve been in the 60s or 70s for the first day for the past four years or so, so this is a good number for us,” Barrow said. “The big thing is most of the guys we expected to come back are back. And we have a massive freshman class.”
Nearly half the team is entering the ninth grade with 36 on the roster about to play their first year of high school football. There were 18 freshmen on last year’s team.
“Those are amazing numbers for us,” Barrow said. “It’s the biggest freshman class since my first year, and we had a lot of fall off from that particular class. Most years, we have about 20-something freshmen.”
West brings back six starters on defense and four on offense for a team that won its first league championship in 57 years with a 5-0 conference record. West went 8-3 overall and won a playoff game for the first time in 10 years.
“Just because you get to the top, you can’t be complacent,” Barrow said. “You can’t be satisfied. Last year is history. We have to try and keep a high standard. The way that the guys are working, it feels like they are still hungry, so I’m not too worried about that.”
Defense is primed to be the strength of the team, and the line is the strength of that strength. Xavier Jones, Rufino Miranda, Dalton Newman and Nick Johnson return to man the line.
“Without a doubt, it is the strongest position group on the team,” Barrow said. “It’s tough in the summertime to appreciate them, because they can only do so much, but when they put the pads on, it’s go time. They are going to be a problem for teams. They are looking good.”
Other highlights of the summer included wide receiver and defensive back Justice Dade-El and linebacker and tight end Keegan Callahan.
“Justice is a guy who’s going to get his name called a lot,” Barrow said. “He is super consistent and has a lot of ability. Keegan led the conference in tackles last year, and he’s put on more muscle, is faster and has a year of experience. I’m expecting a lot out of him.”
There is a four-way quarterback battle to replace Jamarion Montford, the News-Times Player of the Year. Seniors Adam Cummings and Bryan Garner, junior Matthew Howell, and sophomore Jaylen Hewitt split reps this summer and were doing so again on the first official day of practice.
Cummings and Garner were key members of last year’s team, Howell transferred this offseason from Wilson Fike, and Hewitt is fresh off leading the junior varsity team to a 7-1 record.
“We’ll see who rises to the top,” Barrow said. “They’re all good, and all bring something different to the table. It’s going to be difficult to figure it out, but we’ve got two weeks of practice and two scrimmages, so hopefully it will work itself out. The scrimmages will clear things up, not just at quarterback, but all positions.”
The Patriots will take part in a scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Havelock versus North Pitt and North Lenoir. Two days later, they will match up with Northside-Jacksonville and Southwest Onslow at the Onslow County football jamboree.
West will start the season on Friday, Aug. 19 with a trip to West Craven.
