BEAUFORT — The 57th annual Mullet Bucket proved to be as competitive and exciting as any in the history of the county football rivalry.
West Carteret overcame four turnovers in the first half and a 13-0 deficit at the break to capture a 14-13 victory.
“Isn’t that what you want the Mullet Bucket to be,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “Two teams played their hearts out. It was an evenly matched game. It was a fun game, a good crowd. You hate that either team had to lose. I hate that East has to go home tonight with a loss.”
The Patriots (3-2) have now won three straight Mullet Bucket contests and 12 of the last 14, improving their record to 38-18-1 in the rivalry series.
They seemed headed for their first loss in the series since 2018, trailing 13-0 midway through the third quarter.
Keegan Callahan then took his team’s zero off the scoreboard with a 3-yard touchdown run at the 7:25 mark, and a Jonah Lind extra-point kick made it a six-point game.
As it got deep into the fourth quarter, Adam Cummings took a screen pass and flashed 25 yards to paydirt with 5:31 on the clock. Lind’s extra point broke the tie and ultimately gave his team the win.
“The biggest takeaway for me is we were able to come out in the second half and continued to fight and go after it instead of hanging our heads,” Barrow said. “To be able to come back like that, it was big. Down the road, if we get in that situation again, we know we can do it.”
West got going offensively in the second half thanks to Cummings.
After not registering a catch this season due to a quadricep injury, he hauled in four catches for 108 yards in the second half. His 39-yard catch on the first drive of the second half set up Callahan’s touchdown.
“He exploded,” Barrow said. “He is a guy that we’ve missed. He brings a lot of speed and athleticism to our team. Those were big catches and runs.”
East (2-3), conversely, was left wondering “what if” after the game. The Mariners lined up on defense for five possessions in the first half and forced two interceptions, two fumbles and a punt.
“That was a tough one,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “We came out firing on all cylinders. The defense played lights out. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Defensive linemen Brody Nelson, Daniel White and Saviyon Johnson and an opportunistic back seven gave the Mariners a great start.
Unfortunately, the offense struggled throughout the game, especially in the second half. The Mariners’ seven drives produced just 28 plays over the third and fourth quarters with none of those plays taking place in West territory. Those seven possessions in the second half resulted in three fumbles, three ending on downs and a punt.
“We just couldn’t get anything going on offense in the second half, which is 100% on me,” Frazier said. “But West Carteret had a good game plan and slowed us down a lot. We didn’t execute as well as we needed to.”
The Patriots held East under 200 total yards and just 73 on the ground in the contest. Noah Anderson and Callahan led the team with nine tackles apiece.
“Defensively we’re great,” Barrow said. “Offensively, we’re right on the cusp.”
The Mariners’ best chance to score in the second half came on their second-to-last drive when Jacob Nelson lofted the ball over two West defenders to Shamel Baker with less than two minutes to go. The senior receiver hauled it in, but the ball came dislodged after he went to the ground, resulting in a delayed call from the official.
Baker had four catches for 69 yards.
East took over again with less than 33 seconds remaining but got just three plays off before the game ended on a fumble – the squad had three fumbles on the night.
The Patriots also had their share of fumbles, coughing it up four times with two of those recovered by the Mariners.
“There is no reason we should come out of this game with six turnovers and not win,” Frazier said. “We should have won. That is on me, not the kids.”
West was going to call timeout on its second drive of the night, but the ball was snapped past quarterback Jaylen Hewitt before the call could be made, and it went flying past the sophomore signal-caller. East’s Cody Shepherd scooped up the ball and scampered 46 yards to the end zone. The extra-point kick was blocked to make it a 6-0 game with 8:59 to go in the second quarter.
Two plays later, Antonio Bryant intercepted Hewitt on a deflection – the Mariners tallied four interceptions in the game – and returned it 28 yards to the Patriots’ 8-yard line. Three runs and an incompletion later and East had come up empty.
Charles Matheka made a diving interception on a deflection during West’s next drive to set his team up at the West 41-yard line. The Mariners capitalized this time with Baker hauling in a Nelson 27-yard touchdown pass just over the outstretched arms of defensive back Lamar Teel.
Liam Harding’s extra-point kick gave the home team a 13-0 advantage much to the delight of the huge home crowd.
East’s longest drive of the night came on its first possession with 13 plays resulting in no points after Nelson and Jaedon Watson failed to connect on a fourth-and-goal pass from the 4-yard line.
“We could have put the nail in the coffin if we scored on those two drives where we had first-and-goal,” Frazier said. “We would have had a lot more momentum. I knew 13-0 wasn’t a good enough cushion to have.”
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret....................... 0 0 7 7 - 14
East Carteret....................... 0 13 0 0 - 13
West Carteret East Carteret
22 First Downs 16
29-61 Rushes-yards 28-73
15-26-4 Passing 6-13-0
236 Passing yards 102
297 Total yards 175
3-34.6 Punts-average 3-25.7
4-2 Fumbles-lost 3-3
4-30 Penalties-yards 1-3
112 Return yards 74
Scoring Summary
EC – Shepard 46 fumble return (kick blocked), 8:59, 2nd.
EC – Baker 27 pass from Nelson (Harding kick), 1:31, 2nd.
WC – Callahan 3 run (Lind kick), 7:25, 3rd.
WC – Cummings 25 pass from Hewitt (Lind kick), 5:31, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Callahan 13-45; Garner 3-11; X. Jones 4-6; Cartwright 1-5; Cummings 1-3; Hewitt 2-1; Teel 3-(-10). East Carteret – Nelson 14-48; Bryant 11-20; Doans 3-5.
PASSING: West Carteret – Hewitt 19-26-199-1-4; Teel 1-1-37-0-0. East Carteret – Nelson 6-13-102-0-0.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Cummings 4-108-1; Dade’El 6-73; Garner 2-22; X. Jones 1-15; Cartwright 2-11; Teel 1-7. East Carteret – Baker 4-69; Bryant 1-17; Matheka 1-16.
