NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference on Monday with an 8-1 victory over West Carteret.
Despite the lopsided score, the Cougars were pushed by the Patriots, making it their toughest contest of the season.
Four matches could have gone either way at Fort Benjamin Park, with Croatan taking three of those.
Grace Meyer overcame a 6-3 loss in the first set to West’s Fletcher Worrell of the No. 1 singles match to win 6-3, 10-7.
Haley Hartman squeaked by West’s Bennett Sanborn 7-5, 7-5 in No. 6 singles.
Grace Blair and Meyer outlasted Claire Germain and Worrell 9-7 in the No. 1 doubles match.
The Patriots survived the other competitive tilt, with Abigail Kellis taking a 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Marissa Falcone.
Arianna Cope and Blair earned identical 6-1, 6-4 victories, respectively, over Germain and Sasha Baker at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
West fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Most of the Patriots’ matches have been decided by a handful of games. They fell 5-4 to Dixon and 6-3 to East Carteret, and defeated Swansboro 5-4.
Croatan will next host White Oak (1-6, 0-3) while West will travel to Dixon (3-3, 3-1). Both of those contests will take place on Thursday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, West Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
No. 2: Arianna Cope (C) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Sasha Baker (WC), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 4: Tayla Stathem (C) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 5: Abigail Kellis (WC) def. Marissa Falcone (C), 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
No. 6: Haley Hartman (C) def. Bennett Sanborn (WC), 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1: Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain (WC) def. Fletcher Worrell/Claire Germain (WC), 9-7.
No. 2: Zoey Morris/Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC) def. Sofia Mason/Bennett Sanborn (WC), 8-1.
No. 3: Olivia Falls//Gentry Straub (C) def. Sasha Baker/Kate McCoury (WC), 8-2.
