BEAUFORT — A tough night in the field and on the mound contributed to the East Carteret baseball team’s first loss of the season Tuesday night with an 11-6 setback to Southwest Onslow.
The Mariners committed seven errors, leading to seven unearned runs, gave up 13 hits, threw two wild pitches, hit a batter and walked six while striking out only two.
“That was a tough night,” coach Daniel Griffee said. “We had a few bad innings with too many errors, too many mental mistakes.”
The result left both teams 4-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Conference with only Croatan ahead of them with a 6-0 mark. East will host Croatan on Tuesday.
Trailing 5-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Mariners put three runs on the board to tie it up, thanks to RBIs from Mason Rose and Thomas Wallace.
The momentum was short-lived, however, as the Stallions responded with a five-spot in the top of the sixth to pull away for good.
Each of East’s seven errors came in the final four innings with two apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth.
“It’s tough when you give it away,” Griffee said. “They capitalized on every opportunity we gave them. We lacked in areas we haven’t been lacking in. I think it is good for us to experience this. I hate it. I hate losing, but it shows us where we are at. It shows us what we need to work on.”
Griffee’s squad had ripped through its first four games, outscoring opponents 66-15.
Outside of a 10-4 loss to Croatan, the Stallions had played similarly. Prior to playing East, they had outscored opponents 62-1 in their three wins in a league that appears top heavy.
Croatan, Southwest and East have each scored more than 70 runs in five games – no other team has scored more than 55 – and each has also given up less than 30 runs.
“It was a big thing for us to beat a team this good,” Southwest coach Roy Jarman said. “They are a good baseball team. We pitched well. To hold a team like that to six runs is a credit to my guys. All three of my guys pitched well.”
Thomas Dowler, Tanner Whitefield and Kaden Foy combined to give up five earned runs on eight hits. Whitehead was particularly impressive in the seventh, striking out the only three batters he faced.
He also accounted for three RBIs at the plate.
Dowler led the way offensively, going 3-of-4 with two RBIs. Dominic Syzbka, Jaden Gonzalez anad Carter Sanders also had two hits apiece with Gonzalez knocking in three runs.
Jacob Gillikin, Jacob Nelson and Rose each had two hits for East.
The Mariners hosted Lejeune (0-5) Friday night, but this edition was published before results were available.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
SW Onslow.........300 115 1 - 11 13 4
E. Carteret..........001 130 1 - 5 8 7
WP – Dowler
LP – Morris
SW Onslow leading hitters: Dowler 3-4, 2 RBIs, run; Syzbka 2-3, RBI, run; Gonzalez 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Sanders 2-4, RBI, run; Foy 1-2, RBI, run; Dudley 1-4, RBI; Wells 1-4; Whitehead 1-5 (2B), 3 RBIs, run.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Gillikin 2-3 (2B), run; Nelson 2-3, run; Rose 2-4 (3B), RBI, 2 runs; Brooks 1-3, RBI, run; Wallace 1-4, 2 RBIs, run.
