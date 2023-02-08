RICHLANDS — The West Carteret boys basketball team lost out on the chance for a fifth straight 3A Coastal Conference championship Tuesday with a loss at Richlands.
The Patriots fell 67-62 and slipped to 6-3 in league play, 16-6 overall. They are now two games back from White Oak (8-1), which hosts Swansboro (7-2) on Thursday in a game that will dictate if the conference has one champion or two.
Richlands improved to 4-5 in the conference and 12-10 overall with the win.
There was no further scoring information available from the game.
