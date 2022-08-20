MOREHEAD CITY — Daniel Barrow knew how his upperclassmen would play in the high school football opener.
He wasn’t sure how his underclassmen would perform.
An impressive sophomore class showed the West Carteret coach what it was made of Friday night in a 27-10 victory over West Craven.
“The older guys played how we expected,” Barrow said. “The younger guys – we knew they were talented – but how would they handle the Friday night lights? That was a big question mark. They shook off a little nerves early on and played awesome after that.”
For a significant portion of the second half, the Patriots lined up sophomores at quarterback (Jaylen Hewitt), three wide receiver spots (Sean Cartwright, Nehemiah Hester, Landon Mann), center (Parker Arnold) and left guard (Rodrigo Perez).
West Carteret scored all 27 of its points in those 24 minutes.
“We showed a lot of grit by staying with it,” Barrow said. “We faced adversity early but were able to put some things together offensively. The offense took its time getting into a rhythm, but once we got into that rhythm, things started opening up for us.”
Hewitt went 15-of-33 for 193 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first varsity start.
“The more he is back there taking snaps he’ll get better,” Barrow said.
Cartwright came up with a 25-yard touchdown catch that registered high on the degree of difficulty scale with 2:13 in the third quarter to make it a 20-3 game.
Sophomores shined on defense as well with Josiah Jones coming up with a one-handed interception near the sideline, Josh Johnson lining up at safety due to an injury to Adam Cummings and tallying seven tackles, and defensive end Nick Johnson and Cutler Newman also sporting seven tackles apiece.
West Carteret entered the season with its defense as the strength of the team, and that held true against the Eagles with the squad not giving up a touchdown until the 3:16 mark of the fourth quarter. West Craven didn’t earn a first down until there was 2:38 remaining in the first quarter.
The Patriots forced five turnovers and surrendered just 230 yards.
“It’s a good group,” Barrow said. “They’re aggressive, quick, play with good technique, and they’re experienced. The defense played well all night.”
Keegan Callahan displayed a dominant stat line of 16 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Noah Anderson followed with nine tackles, Lamar Teel registered eight tackles and a forced fumble, Xavier Jones had seven tackles, and Dalton Newman chipped in with six.
Rufino Miranda had seven tackles and a fumble recovery that he returned 63 yards to the 1-yard line. Bryan Garner punched it in one play later to put the score at 27-3 with 10:07 left in the game. Garner also hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter.
Justice Dade’El started the scoring for West with a 14-yard grab with 8:52 to go in the third quarter. Dade’El led the team with six catches and 128 yards. He secured a 21-yard juggling catch on his team’s second offensive play in the third quarter and scored on the following play.
“It seemed like we had momentum going into halftime,” West Craven coach Mike Twichell said. “They come out in the second half and hit a big play, score, and it felt like we lost all the momentum at that point. We couldn’t get out of our own way in the second half. We had too many mistakes and turnovers killed us tonight.”
The Patriots will host Havelock (1-0) in their home opener next Friday.
Here are results of the game:
West Carteret.......................0 0 20 7 - 27
West Craven.........................0 3 0 7 - 10
West Carteret West Craven
14 First Downs 20
18-48 Rushes-yards 51-178
16-34-2 Passing 2-12-2
199 Passing yards 25
262 Total yards 230
5-36 Punts-average 4-25.2
3-1 Fumbles-lost 4-3
8-97 Penalties-yards 4-61
107 Return yards 62
Scoring Summary
WCr – Decker 31 FG, 8:38, 2nd.
WC – Dade’El 14 pass from Hewitt (Lind kick), 8:52, 3rd.
WC – Garner 20 pass from Hewitt (Lind kick), 7:17, 3rd.
WC – Cartwright 25 pass from Hewitt (kick failed), 2:13, 3rd.
WC – Garner 1 run (Lind kick), 10:07, 4th.
WCr – Stokes 7 run (Decker kick), 3:16, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: West Carteret – Teel 6-33; Garner 4-11; Callahan 3-5; Dixon 1-4; Osborne 1-1; Jones 1-(1); Walley 1-(-5). West Craven – Brown 16-76; Batchelor 16-48; Tripp 14-33; Pelham 4-23; Scott 1-(-2).
PASSING: West Carteret – Hewitt 15-33-3-2-193; Garner 1-1-0-0-6. West Craven – Batchelor 2-12-0-2-52.
RECEIVING: West Carteret – Dade’El 6-128-1; Cartwright 1-25-1; Garner 1-20-1; Hester 5-16; Mann 1-6; Johnson 1-6; Teel 1-(2-). West Craven – Manley 2-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.