MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team overcame a first-set loss for the second time in as many league matches Tuesday in a 3-1 victory over Swansboro.
The Patriots rallied from a first-set loss last week to Dixon to win 3-1.
“We laid a clunker in the first set,” West coach Michael Turner said. “It’s becoming a trend. I told them after set one of the Dixon match, ‘The good news is we had 11 attack errors, and that will never happen again,’ and tonight they didn’t make me a liar. We only had 10.”
The Patriots fell 26-24 in the first set before rebounding with decisive 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 wins to move to 9-2 on the season. They are 3-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. Swansboro dropped its third straight match to put its record at 4-7 and remain winless league play at 0-3.
In the contest versus Dixon, West suffered a 25-14 setback in the first set before taking 25-7, 26-16, 25-21 victories.
“I don’t have an answer for it,” Turner said. “It’s not for lack of trying, it’s certainly not for lack of ability, it just happens. I think maybe we get in our heads a little bit.”
Turner’s squad nearly made it a clean sweep versus the Pirates after putting pressure on its rival in the latter half of set one.
Trailing 21-13, the Patriots went on an 11-3 run to tie it 24-24.
Megan Kenon and Sophie Bates had two kills apiece, while Zoe Baily, Rachel Chambers and Maddie Mansfield each notched kills. Ardan Fredeen and Chloe Lewis each served aces with Freeden serving up five straight points during a 6-0 stretch.
The visitors were able to withstand the huge momentum shift with Kierra Mohr registering a kill to make it 25-24 and Kristin Vinson tallying an ace to end the set.
“The good news is, we made some substitutions and put some kids in the game, and they bounced in there and all of a sudden we found a rhythm,” Turner said. “And somehow, someway, we almost won the first set. Take away the first half of the first set of the match, and I felt really good about everything else.”
After West took a 6-0 lead in the first set, Swansboro went on a 14-1 run thanks to nine-point and five-point stretches. Caroline Kidd accounted for eight service points during the first run.
The second set looked much like the first with the visitors jumping out to an 11-2 advantage. Hazel Eggers and Mohr each had two kills, while Kammy Chamness posted six service points.
The Patriots cruised from there, going on a 23-3 run to finish the match thanks largely to 12-point and six-point rallies.
Baily and Chambers each had two kills down the stretch, followed by Kenon with one. Riley Williams had 11 service points and three aces, and Lewis had six service points and three aces.
The third set saw West hold an 11-5 lead before outscoring the visitors 14-5 over the final 19 points. Baily had three kills, and Sara Beck Pruitt had four service points.
The Patriots jumped out to a 15-6 advantage in the fourth set with Chambers delivering three kills. The Pirates responded to take 10 of the next 15 points to close the score to 20-16 before West finished the set and match with a 5-0 run.
“They girls are steady,” Turner said. “Their blood pressure doesn’t change, whether they are up eight or down eight. They’re just secure, I guess.”
The longtime coach also credited his team’s depth and balance.
“Top to bottom, it’s not like we have six big players and we roll them out and they get it done,” he said. “We’re playing 10 kids almost every match and at a high level.”
Kenon led the way with 15 kills and three blocks, followed by Chambers with 10 kills, Baily with six kills, and Sadie Pruitt with five kills and seven digs. Lewis had five aces and 15 digs, Williams contributed four aces, six digs and 24 assists, and Mansfield put up four aces and 20 assists.
