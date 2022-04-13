OCEAN — A showdown between two undefeated 3A Coastal Conference teams fizzled out into a quiet 10-3 win for West Carteret on Tuesday.
The Patriots (11-4 overall) strung together enough hits to beat a sluggish Croatan team on the road, improving to 6-0 in the conference with their ninth straight win.
“The guys did enough to win tonight,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “Came out hot in the first inning and got some things going, but I thought we relaxed too much after that. We don’t win a whole lot of games when we play like we did tonight. Have to do better.”
The Cougars matched the visitors in hits with nine but committed five errors and scored a season-low three runs for just the second time. Head coach Josh Shaffer was unhappy with the effort he saw from his team.
“It’s gut check time,” he said. “If you can’t be excited to play this game, then I don’t know. We just have to be better all the way around. Just have to be better.”
West only led 5-3 after four innings, but it scored five straight runs over the fifth and sixth frames to secure the win. Josh Mason sparked the run with a two-run homer that also scored Landon Millis. Mason hit 2-for-5 in the game and drove in three runs on top of the two he scored himself.
In the sixth inning, the Patriots got runs from Jaxon Ellingsworth, Ryland Howell and Millis. Ellingsworth and Howell both scored on errors, while Millis crossed the plate on a base hit from Mason.
The Patriots got two hits apiece from Tyler DeLuzio, Blaine Norris and Mason. DeLuzio had two RBIs and Norris two runs.
Chase Byrd was Croatan’s top hitter with a 2-for-3 night. The team’s best at-bat was in the fourth inning with two runs scored. Liam McFadden scored the first one on a passed ball, and Marquez Munoz scored the second on a sacrifice grounder from Nathan Michalowicz. Michalowicz had the biggest hit of the night for his team with a first-inning leadoff double.
C.W. Bayer started on the mound for West until he was pulled in the fourth inning after a third run allowed. He struck out two and walked as many with six hits given up in 3 1/3 innings.
Ellingsworth took over and sealed the deal in 63 pitches, striking out six batters, walking none and giving up just three hits and no runs. The lefty is working his way into the rotation after starting the season with an injured ankle he suffered during West’s final basketball game in the eastern regional final.
“C.W. didn’t have his best stuff, and that was just Jaxon’s second time on the mound for us this year,” Jernigan said. “He’s been really good since coming back. He’s tall and lanky. It’s tough to get a beat on him. Both of those guys can throw strikes for us.”
Sam Hoy started for Croatan but only lasted one inning before reliever Matthew McCray entered the game. Hoy’s short night was a tough one, with four hits and two earned runs allowed over 31 pitches. He struck out one and walked none.
McCray had five strikeouts and allowed four hits and two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Owen Bellamy switched from catcher to pitcher in the fifth, allowing just one hit and no earned runs with three strikeouts in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
Croatan will participate in a spring tournament next week with a contest scheduled against Pamlico County (0-15 overall) on Monday.
West will also participate in a spring tournament, slated to face Southern Alamance (11-5) on Monday.
“Typically, the Easter tournament reenergizes the guys, so I’m glad we’re there now,” Jernigan said. “We have another big push to end the regular season coming up. We want these guys focused and energized.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret..........210 223 0 - 10 9 1
Croatan….............010 200 0 - 3 9 5
WP – Bayer
LP – Hoy
West Carteret leading hitters: DeLuzio 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; Mason 2-5 (HR), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Norris 2-4 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Ellingsworth 1-3, RBI; Howell 1-2, 2 runs; Morris 1-3.
Croatan leading hitters: Byrd 2-3; Bellamy 1-4; McCray 1-4; McFadden 1-3, 2 runs; Michalowicz 1-4 (2B), RBI; Munoz 1-3, RBI, run; Odom 1-2; Thomas 1-3.
