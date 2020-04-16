MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret baseball coach Brooks Jernigan isn’t licking his own wounds over the most anti-climactic rookie head coaching season ever.
If anything, he feels for the kids, in particular the seniors who saw their final season on the diamond cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s heartbreaking for the kids,” Jernigan said. “We implemented a really involved fall workout schedule for them, and they were out there three or four times a week. They worked their butts off, so to have their season get pulled four games in, it’s terrible. Some of those guys might never play baseball again. There’s no other way to put it – it sucks.”
Jernigan officially took the reins of the program heading into the 2019-2020 school year, in what would be his 18th season with the program. The former East Carolina pitcher previously worked under longtime head coach Robbie Lasater and then interim coach Michael Turner last year.
No stranger to the demands of coaching on the field, the rookie head coach was caught off guard by the bureaucratic side of running a high school sports program.
“You don’t really understand how much time goes on behind the scenes,” Jernigan said. “All the paperwork and the classes and getting the field ready, the baseballs ordered, the uniforms. Robbie never asked anybody for help with that stuff. He did it on his own. Michael was the same way. So, it was a bit of a surprise for me.”
Thankfully for Jernigan, previous coach Turner was hired to be the athletic director when longtime AD Craig McClanahan retired following the 2018-2019 school year and was able to guide him through the process.
“Michael really helped me all year,” Jernigan said. “I can handle all the field stuff and the baseball stuff, but the paperwork and the logistical part of it was difficult at first. It was a surprise just how much there was.”
All that paperwork turned out to be for naught when concerns over COVID-19 forced the state to postpone the season until at least May 18 virtually right after the start of the season. The Patriots were 1-3 when the season was stopped. Jernigan, a realtor, is staying busy through the quarantine period, but he’d prefer splitting his time between work and coaching.
“I’d rather be on the baseball field,” Jernigan said. “I still get out there a couple times a week to cut grass and try to keep it somewhat close to game ready. They haven’t officially canceled the season, so we’re just doing our due diligence.”
West’s three losses came asgainst Ashley, the No. 24-ranked team in the 4A last year, South Lenoir, a team that was 4-0 before the shutdown, and New Bern, which went 22-5 last year and ranked No. 16 in the state across all classifications.
Its lone win came against East Carteret, 5-2. If the season somehow continues by the tentative May 18 date, there would likely only be time for a handful of games. The most appropriate use of those games would be against the other county teams.
“It would be unbelievable to carve out some kind of round robin with East Carteret and Croatan and celebrate each program’s seniors, give them the five minutes in the spotlight they deserve,” Jernigan said. “I truly hope it happens, but unfortunately, I don’t think it will.”
It’s looking less and less likely that prep sports will recontinue this spring. Even summer sports are in jeopardy, with American Legion summer ball and Valley League summer baseball in Virginia already canceling their seasons.
This season was the last for five Patriots, including Will Bodnar, Matt Tirado, Matt Thompson, Ryan Rouse and Hayden Winchell. Winchell was the highest-performing senior before the shutdown, averaging .400 at the plate with four runs, four RBIs and six hits, including a homer and two triples. He also held a 2.86 ERA through a team-high 7 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Jernigan is trying to remain positive about the lost season, however, pointing out the talent that is coming back next year.
“I think we have a really good team coming back,” he said. “With what we were starting to put together, we can be really special. We’ll have to focus hard on our pitching, but I think we have solid guys who are ready to develop.”
It makes sense that Jernigan would focus on pitching, as he’s still a fixture in the East Carolina record book. He is tied with 11 other former pitchers for a second-best 16 starts on the mound, his 296 career strikeouts rank fourth, his 43 games started rank ninth and he achieved “pitching triple crown” status – leading in wins, strikeouts and ERA – in 1997 and 1998. He was All-Colonial Athletic Association and ABCA All-East Region in 1998.
Jernigan came to Morehead City in the early 2000s, moving right into coaching with his 9-year-old son, Damon Hoggard, who later became 2011 West alum. When Hoggard moved up to play at West, Jernigan was already a fixture on the staff. In 2010, the Patriots went undefeated in the 3A Coastal Conference, and in 2011, they went 16-8 overall.
“That group was special to me too, because I had coached half of them in Little League,” Jernigan said.
The head coach has certainly seen his share of adversity in his new role, but from a strictly coaching standpoint, the transition over the past two years has been fairly smooth.
“Robbie and I coached together a long time,” Jernigan said. “We were always on the same page with a lot of stuff. Whatever coaching differences we had before, they kind of fell into sync. If I felt confident with something, he would let me run with it. Michael was the same way. We’ve all coached around each other for a long time and we’re comfortable with each other. That made the transition a lot easier for me.”
