MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins, back-to-back champions of the Coastal Plain League, recently announced the 2021 schedule and ticket plans.
The plan for Marlins baseball is to officially make its return to Big Rock Stadium next summer after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marlins have 50 games on the docket, including 44 in the Coastal Plain League and six exhibition games against various opponents.
“After a long 2020, the Marlins are excited to get back on the field, and the season will be here before we know it,” owner Buddy Bengel said. “We are thrilled to welcome our great fans back to Big Rock Stadium for the upcoming season to celebrate our back-to-back championships and showcase all of the exciting new additions to our organization. The 2021 season is gearing up to be the best season in Marlins history.”
This season, the Marlins are also rolling out new ticket plans. including the “four-pack,” which includes four all-you-can-eat tickets to four of the most popular games of the season, merchandise credits and Marlins hats.
The Marlins are scheduled to play 26 home games at Big Rock Stadium as part of their 50-game schedule. To kick off Memorial Day weekend, the Marlins will open at home on Friday, May 28 against the Wilmington Sharks.
Puck O’Neal Field has been a friendly home to the Marlins who have posted a home record of 44-12 over the past two Petitt Cup Championship seasons, in addition to clinching both championship series at home.
For the first time in the team's history, the Marlins will have assigned seats at Big Rock Stadium. Fans will be able to choose and reserve their seats for the entire season. Previously, fans had been able to sit anywhere on a first-come basis. When fans purchase their tickets, they will be able to choose online which section, row and seat they would like to sit in.
The team will also have increased box seating for the 2021 season, going from 7 to 18 boxes which include expansion down the first base line. Box seat season tickets will go on sale at a later date and will include all-you-can-eat options.
Ticket plans are currently on sale for the team. Visit www.shopmhcmarlins.com or call 252-269-9767 to learn more.
