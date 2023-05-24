Winning a state championship is tough.
Just ask any coach.
And yet, Croatan hasn’t made it seem that way since 2010.
Consider this: in the first 45 years of West Carteret (est. 1964) and East Carteret (est. 1965), those two county high schools combined to capture four state titles.
West won three, earning them in boys basketball (1985), volleyball (1988) and girls basketball (1994).
East took the other one in girls track and field.
The Mariners’ state title came in 1993, and there was a county state championship drought until 2010.
Croatan came on the scene in 1998, and it took the school 12 years until it was able to hang up a banner.
Once it started, it hasn’t stopped.
County teams have won 16 state titles in the past 14 years with Croatan accounting for 13 of them.
The Cougars have won five state championships in wrestling, three in boys winter indoor track and field, and one apiece in girls winter indoor track and field, girls golf, girls lacrosse, boys soccer and boys cross country.
Croatan has taken the last seven state titles captured by county teams with all of those coming since 2018.
Thanks to a spectacular track and field team that has won four state titles in the past six years, the Cougars athletic program has captured a state championship in every calendar year except for 2020 since 2018.
And of the 23 state runner-up finishes by county teams since 2002, Croatan has been responsible for 17. A Cougars team finished as a state runner-up in 11 of the 22 calendar years during that time.
