SWANSBORO — The Croatan wrestling team lost a 3A Coastal Conference dual meet at Swansboro 63-15 on Wednesday.
The Cougars dipped to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference in duals. Swansboro remains the only undefeated team in the league at 4-0.
There were two Croatan forfeits in the loss, at 120 and 152 pounds. On the mat, the Cougars went 3-9, getting wins from Cameron Sanchez at 113 pounds, Riley Ingels at 170 and A.J. Pile at 195.
Sanchez (19-5) pinned Seamus Sullivan (12-9) in 2:51, Ingels (15-9) won by 6-2 decision over Jacob McEwan (13-10), and Pile (20-7) pinned Marcus Mason (8-12) in 1:47.
The two schools also held a quasi-dual for the girls teams, with two matches held on the mat and one wrestler, Croatan’s Kaylum Mills (12-7) at 113 pounds, winning by forfeit.
The Cougars’ Angelica Steffy (18-1) pinned Bridgette Westbrook (16-9) in 3:57 at 138 pounds, while Ashley Smith (8-6) pinned the Pirates’ Maggie Milbery (14-7) in 3:54 at 145 pounds.
Swansboro’s Sophia Sutton (19-2) at 152 pounds and Reilynn Swift (14-5) at 160 won by forfeit.
Croatan will compete in the Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday before traveling to Topsail on Wednesday.
Here are results of the dual:
Swansboro 63, Croatan 15
106 – Paul Vaught (S) pin Davis Foxworth (C), 1:40.
113 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Seamus Sullivan (S), 2:51.
120 – Ayden Goodman (S) win by forfeit.
126 – Tyler Cowell (S) pin Gavin Cohen (C), 4:30.
132 – Aiden Russell (S) pin Tommy Williams (C), 1:32.
138 – Mason Cooper (S) dec. Joshua Cerino-Bautista (C), 10-4.
145 – Klint Rhude (S) pin Jacob Parker (C), 2:50.
152 – Theodore Yager (S) win by forfeit.
160 – Kordyn Su (S) pin Jarrett Mitchell (C), 1:17.
170 – Riley Ingels (C) dec. Jacob McEwen (S), 6-2.
182 – James Smith (S) pin Brayden McMahon (C), 3:45.
195 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Marcus Mason (S), 1:47.
220 – Brayden Cline (S) pin Blake Brewington (C), 1:19.
285 – Hyuga Doreus (S) pin Roman Lynn (C), 1:55.
