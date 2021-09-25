ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament will kick off on Friday.
The tournament, now in its fourth year back, will begin with a captains’ meeting on Friday outside the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach at 6 p.m.
The competition will once again be a three-week format, allowing anglers to fish freely without concern of a hurricane or inclement fall weather disrupting chance to land the biggest catch of the tournament.
“It also gives people a chance who don’t live here to come and go and fish on their schedule,” Matt Lamb said.
Lamb will be at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle during the tournament, the hub of the competition that stretches from Saturday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 23.
Anglers can register at the shop or online up until midnight on the first day of fishing.
The shop will also serve as the daily weigh-in station, the only one anglers can use for the duration of the tournament. The scale closes each day at 7 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 23 when it will be at 1.
Lamb expects solid participation for a competition that has increased its numbers every year.
“The first year, we had about 50 boats,” he said. “Second year was close to 100 boats, and last year, we had just under 150 boats. So, we’re hoping for good numbers.”
There were 63 boats in 2018, 110 in 2019 and 141 in 2020.
Proceeds from the tournament and a silent auction slated for Saturday, Oct. 16 go to fund lifesaving equipment requested by the Atlantic Beach Fire Department. Last year’s event raised $55,000 for the cause.
The tournament has donated more than $50,000 over the past four years, allowing the fire department to purchase a lightweight utility vehicle, a four-wheeler, two-way radios, jet ski, surf rescue board and the AutoPulse Resuscitation System.
There will be an awards banquet outside the Crow’s Nest on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.
As for the tournament rules, king mackerel is the only species allowed, and boats can only weigh in two fish during the entire competition. There is no “lines in” time on any fishing day, but anglers must depart from one of these inlets: Drum, Barden, Beaufort, Bogue or New River.
This year, the first-place prize is $15,000, second place $6,000 and third place $2,500.
There will also be prizes awarded for division winners such as Lady Angler and Senior Angler.
Last year, there were two boats to pull in 40-plus pounders, but Pirate’s Pleasure, captained by tournament president Curt Winbourne, beat out Jak Attack with a 41.61-pound king mackerel.
“We caught it early (in the tournament) and sweated it out for two weeks,” Winbourne said in a News-Times interview in November. “It was the longest two weeks of my life. The tournament ended at 1 p.m. Saturday. I could hardly sleep Friday night.”
Capt. David Tucker of Jak Attack weighed in a 40.40-pounder, and Capt. Bob Reynolds of King Krazy rounded out the podium with a 39.34-pound fish.
The Saltwater Slam category, awarded to the heaviest two fish by a boat entered in the division, went to Eddie Briley of Taylor Made for 65.78 pounds of aggregate weight. Joshua Woodard of Flat Broke was next with 49.86 pounds and Kathryn Hardee of Lil Half-N-Half third with 38.94 pounds.
Eighty fish were weighed in during the tournament, totaling over 2,100 pounds.
Historically, the tournament was started more than four decades ago as a fundraiser for the Atlantic Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The original event ran for 35 years until 2013.
Hardee’s poured nearly $250,000 in sponsorship money into the tournament during a prime that saw 500 or more boats compete annually to make it the largest king mackerel tournament in the state. But it began to decline in participation, and when Georgia-based Blue Water Promotions acquired it in 2007, it had bottomed out.
The tournament restarted in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.