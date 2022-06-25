MOREHEAD CITY — Billfish release bragging rights are still up for grabs this summer as the second annual N.C. Billfish Series hits its halfway point.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was the fourth in the series of eight tournaments stretching from May to August. There is no multi-million-dollar prize waiting at the end of the summer, but winning the Billfish Series – previously known as the N.C. Governor’s Cup – still has its merits.
At the halfway mark, Weldor’s Ark of Morehead City leads the way with 2,625 points. The 55-foot Jarrett Bay owned by John Roberts shot up the standings when it released four blue marlins at the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Tournament. The boat won the White Marlin Open in 2018.
Saving Grace is in second place with 2,500 points and Carterican in third with 2,305.1 points. Builder’s Choice is right behind Carterican with 2,304.7 points. Carterican narrowly defeated Builder’s Choice in last year’s series.
There are two other boats with more than 2,000 points in Fin Planner and Goombay with 2,100 apiece. There are 14 other boats with 1,000 or more points.
The four tournaments that have already passed were the Hatteras Village Offshore Open on May 10-14, the Swansboro Rotary Memorial Day Bluewater Tournament on May 26-29, the Cape Fear Blue Marlin Tournament on Jun 1-4 and the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on June 13-19.
The four remaining tournaments are the Hatteras Grand Slam Tournament on July 6-9, the Big Rock Kids Tournament on July 13-16, the Ducks Unlimited Billfish Tournament on July 20-23 and the Pirates Cove Billfish Tournament on Aug. 13-19.
The series awards 400 points for the release of a blue marlin, 125 points for other billfish species and a one point-per-pound for qualifying blue marlin. Points are tallied throughout the series, but at the end of the competition, only final points from each boat’s “best three” tournaments will be counted. Boats are currently pooled together but will be awarded based on outboard, private and charter boat divisions.
There are 54 boats registered in this year’s competition. So far, the largest blue marlin brought in by a series boat was the 532.7-pounder The General boated in the Swansboro Rotary tournament. The second-place blue marlin so far is a 479.7-pound catch reeled in by Builder’s Choice at the Big Rock Tournament.
The series also rewards boats for largest dolphin, wahoo and tuna.
Doc Fees leads the dolphin division with a 36.7-pounder. April Mae has weighed the heaviest wahoo, a 50.2-pounder, and it’s unlikely anyone will catch up to the behemoth 131.2-pound tuna Desperado has already weighed.
In the lady angler division, Sara Hanna Fortier of Fin Planner currently leads with one blue marlin release. The junior angler division does not have a frontrunner yet.
So far this summer, there have been 135 billfish entered into the competition with a 98 percent release rate. There have been 102 blue marlins hooked and 99 released and all 26 white marlins and seven sailfish caught have been released.
