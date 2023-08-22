MANTEO — Sweet Spot of Wando, South Carolina captured the 40th annual Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament last week.
The 62-foot Spencer Yacht captained by Chris Kubic tallied 1,450 release points during the four days of fishing to win $283,866.
The boat released 10 billfish, including three blue marlin and seven sailfish, to win the Top Boat prize category, place second in the Omni Blue Marlin category, top boat for Overall Omni Points and Winner Take All Jackpot.
Holly McAlhany was named the Top Lady Angler for her work on the boat.
A field of 88 boats and 473 anglers competed for the tournament’s $1,271,644 purse.
“What a wonderful and exciting way to start our fifth decade of tournament sport-fishing off the Outer Banks,” said Tournament Director Heather Maxwell. “The weather cooperated for the most part. We had spirited competition and a hot bite. Congratulations to all our winners. I’d like to thank all the teams for helping us celebrate our 40th anniversary, our wonderful sponsors for their support and all the dedicated staff and volunteers for making the Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament such a fantastic success all these years.”
The Pirate’s Cove tournament put a cap on the third annual N.C. Billfish Series, which consists of seven competitions spanning from May to August.
The Pirate’s Cove format this year offered two entry divisions for boats using Omni 360 directional sonar and another for boats without the sonar technology. There were no trophy blue marlin boated, so those optional entries rolled back to the Blue Marlin Release division based on sonar entries.
Slow Your Roll, a 68-foot Viking with Capt. Jeremy Edwards at the helm, earned a payout of $113,021 as the second-place boat, second place Omni Daily for Day 4 and Omni Blue Marlin release points. Slow Your Roll released two blues and nine sails, good for 1,400 points.
Sea Toy, a 59-foot Spencer captained by Bull Tolson, released 10 sailfish and third-place boat honors to earn $114,964. That tally also included first place in the Omni Daily and Jackpot entries for Day 4, plus third in Omni points.
Goombay, a 62-foot Weaver Boat Works run by Capt. Brian Peele, also finished with 1,300 points and 13 sailfish on its ledger, good for fourth-place Top Boat honors.
The Viking 80C factory boat, with Capt. Sean Dooley on the flying bridge, was named the fifth-place boat overall and won the Omni Billfish Daily for the second day of fishing, plus a payout of $12,941 for 1,200 points from 12 sails.
Bullwinkle, a 57-foot Spencer Yachts run by Capt. Dan Spencer, swept first-place categories in the Non-Omni division for Overall Points, Winner Take All Jackpot, Billfish Daily and Day 4 Jackpot after releasing one blue marlin and nine sailfish. That effort earned the team a hefty payout of $205,190.
Double G, a 57 Dixon, was the second-place team in the Non-Omni division with 11 sailfish tallied. Adding first place in the Day 2 Daily and Jackpot, Capt. Rob Constantineau and his crew took home $90,440.
Bi-Op-Sea, a 59-foot Spencer captained by Jesse Granitzki, won a check for $30,260 after scoring 10 sailfish for third place Non-Omni and second place in the Day 2 Daily.
Yellowfin, a 56-foot Buddy Cannady captained by Hunter Garner, won $93,500 for second place in the Blue Marlin release and Billfish and Daily Jackpot for Day 3.
Other boats winning Billfish Daily, Jackpot or Release checks included Marsh Madness, Blue Bill, Builder’s Choice, Fin Planner, Redemption and Rigged Up.
In the First Fish of the Day category, Salvation, Carterican, Mama C and Widespread all won checks for $5,000.
In the gamefish divisions, Brad Schendt, competing on The General, a 55-foot Budy Cannady captained by Max Weaver, captured the heaviest tuna at 59.2 pounds.
Steve Ash Jr. reeled in the top wahoo at 60.4 pounds, fishing aboard Carolina Girl, a 54-foot Hatteras captained by Jordy Croswait.
Angie Schumann boated the largest dolphin at 35.2 pounds while fishing on Play it By Ear, a 61-foot Viking captained by Ralph Griffin.
The gamefish payouts were $23,516 apiece.
In addition to McAlhany, J.D. Stewart was named the Top Overall Angler with four fish caught aboard Safari, a 72-foot Viking captained by Moon Crossman.
McKenzie Gallaher was the Top Junior Angler on Watertight, a 57-foot Jarrett Bay run by Capt. Zack Gallaher.
All three anglers won trophies.
A total of 408 billfish were released collectively for a 100-percent release ratio by the 88 boats competing. That tally included 371 sailfish, 35 blue marlin and two white marlin.
Twenty-seven game fish were boated, including 17 dolphin, seven wahoo and three tuna.
Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament Inc. is a non-profit corporation that accepts grant applications for local charitable distributions which topped $80,000 in 2021. The Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament raises around $50,000 annually for local cancer patients, and the annual Sheep Dog Veterans Challenge raises awareness and much needed funds for vets and first responders in Dare County and beyond.
