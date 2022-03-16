OCEAN — The Croatan boys lacrosse team captured its second straight win over J.H. Rose on Thursday, prevailing 14-7.
The Cougars (2-1) were coming off a 7-4 victory over the Rampants (1-4) on March 2. The two wins followed a season-opening 15-6 loss to New Bern.
In the rematch with Rose, the Cougars led 4-1 at halftime and outscored the visitors 10-6 in the second half. Freshmen Matej Roth and Graham Myers led the team in scoring, with Roth netting five goals and two assists and Myers three goals and two assists.
Caden Barnett had two goals and an assist, while Nate Sylvester and Ethan Eifert had one goal and one assist apiece.
Top scorers for Rose were Campbell Seymour with three goals and two assists and Charlie Blizzard with two goals.
In the net, Croatan goalie Jackson Griffing had nine saves on 16 shots against for a 56 percent save rate. Rose keeper Adam Ulffers tallied 18 saves on 32 shots against.
Croatan will host West Carteret on Friday for the start of conference play.
