BEAUFORT — It’s dif-ficult enough to qualify for one event at the state track and field meet, much less four.
Cece Johnson grabbed four medals Saturday at the 1A east regional to earn the right to advance in a quar-tet of events.
“That was my goal,” the East Carteret junior said. “When I took a step back, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I qualified for everything.’ I was happy. I also thought I was going to die. It was so hot at regionals. We were burning up out there.”
Johnson started the day with a runner-up finish in the long jump, leaping 17 feet, 5 inches. She was pret-ty happy with that spot considering she had jumped in the 16s for most of the outdoor season.
“In indoor, I jumped a 17-03.75, but ever since then, I couldn’t get a 17,” she said. “I scratched the first time, then got a 17-05 after that.”
Johnson then took third in the 100 meters, hitting the line in 13.13 seconds to trail Pamlico’s Tra’Nijah Pettihomme in 12.49, and Mariners teammate An-dralyn Livingston in 12.82.
Livingston often finishes ahead of Johnson in sprints, while Johnson finishes ahead of Livingston in the jumps.
“We don’t really look at each other as competitors,” Johnson said. “We’re friends. Her best events are running events, and mine are jumping.”
Pettihomme had taken first in the long jump prior to the 100-yard dash. She and Johnson finished with the same best jump, but the Pamlico junior’s second-best jump was better.
“She is fast,” Johnson said. “I haven’t seen her since freshman year. She had changed so much. You can tell she works hard.”
Last spring’s outdoor season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which brought the hopes and dreams of an East state championship to an end.
In Johnson’s freshman campaign, the team came up just two points short of a 1A state title.
Murphy earned its sec-ond straight state crown with 49.5 points, followed by the Mariners with 47.5.
“And we did that with six people,” Johnson said. “That was crazy. I’m still shocked about it to this day.”
The excitement from that performance and coach B.J. Frazier’s recruit-ing efforts in the school hallways led to a robust turnout last spring with 57 boys and girls trying out. There are usually 25-30.
“We had a lot of people out,” Johnson said. “I know we could have pulled it off. We had depth. It was crazy how many people had come out. We were ready. The disappointment on everybody’s face was unre-al. We just knew we could win it.”
Despite losing a big points producer in Breah Taylor (three gold medals and a silver medal) as well as Tierra Benders (seventh in high jump), the team appeared stronger and deeper.
Then sophomores, Liv-ingston and Johnson were prepared to lead the way. Livingston entered the spring ranked first in 1A in both the 100 and 200 me-ters and second in the long jump. Johnson ranked first in both the long jump and triple jump.
Johnson had opened some eyes as a freshman, earning a third-place finish in the long jump at the 1A state outdoor meet thanks to a 16-10 tale of the tape.
“I was so surprised by that,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think I would place in the top three. After that, I went into last year thinking I could truly win it.”
She was also a part of the 400-meter winning relay team and the 800-meter silver medal relay team as a freshman.
Before the pandemic set in last year, she earned a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1A/2A winter indoor state meet with a 17-3.75 leap.
She was just two inches from adding another bronze in the triple jump, taking fourth with a 34-11.5 leap.
Johnson won the triple jump at the regional this past weekend with a 34-0 leap. She was also third in the 200 meters in 27.45.
“Obviously, I’m really competitive, which can be bad, because I’m really hard on myself,” she said. “I want to beat the person besides me, but I really just try to look at my times, look at my jumps. I’m just trying to be better.”
Johnson has been just as impressive in the classroom as she has in track and field.
A student at the Marine Science & Technologies Early College High School – students at MaST can compete athletically at the schools in their district – she sports a 4.0 GPA.
“It was a good choice for me to go to MaST,” she said. “I felt like I would be better in that type of envi-ronment. I would do it a thousand times again. I love that school.”
Quickly approaching her senior year, Johnson is con-sidering college majors in criminology or journalism.
Track and field at the next level is also in consid-eration at the next level.
“I know that is going to be an option,” she said. “If I don’t do it in college, I’ll regret it, a lot, after how much time and effort I’ve put into it. If I can get a scholarship, I should use that to my advantage.”
Here are a few of John-son’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apoca-lypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.”
Favorite TV Show: “The Chi.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Teen Ti-tans Go.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Givēon.
Favorite Song: “Goodnight Kisses” by Charlie Wilson.
Favorite Book: “Maus” by Art Spiegelman.
Favorite Athlete: Sha’Carri Richardson.
Favorite Vacation: Daytona, Fla.
Favorite Hobby: Making homemade candles.
Favorite Subject: Read-ing/writing.
Favorite Quote: “There’s no such thing as hard, only possi-ble.”
Favorite Food: Baked spa-ghetti.
Favorite Drink: Strawberry Fanta.
Favorite Restaurant: No Name Pizza.
Favorite Season: Winter.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Placing third in the long jump at states as a freshman.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Jen-nifer Doss.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Going out to eat.”
Favorite Website/App: Pin-terest.
Favorite Follow on Twit-ter/Instagram: @ themiamoore.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: My brother D’anton, DC Young Fly, Trevor Noah, Kaash Paige and Givēon.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Andralyn Livingston, David Benders, Sarah Walker and coach B.J. Frazier.
Items For A Deserted Island: Panera french bread, canned mandarin oranges, lighter, ma-chete, and shovel.
