MOREHEAD CITY — The threat of inclement weather forced West Carteret to move its homecoming football game to Monday, while the other two county teams remained on schedule for their homecoming tilts.
The Patriots (3-2) will host White Oak (5-1) in a big 3A Coastal Conference matchup with both teams entering the contest 1-0 in league play.
The kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
East Carteret (1-4, 0-1) was still set to host Jones Senior (2-3, 1-0) and Croatan (2-4, 0-1) was slated to still welcome Richlands (0-4, 0-1) in the other two county homecoming games on Friday as of press time.
At least 20 games in the state were moved from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.
