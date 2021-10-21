SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls tennis team made it three straight versus a county rival in the first round of the 3A dual team state playoffs on Wednesday.
Playing at Swansboro High School, the Cougars (14-0) bested West Carteret 7-2 after beating the Patriots twice during the regular season, both by 8-1 scores.
The match marked the first time two county tennis teams played each other in the dual team state playoffs. Croatan was seeded No. 2 in the 3A bracket. West was the No. 15 seed.
The Cougars went 5-1 in the singles round, with Grace Meyer at No. 1 beating Fletcher Worrell 6-1, 6-1, Arianna Cope at No. 2 defeating Claire Germain 6-2, 6-4 and Tayla Statham besting Sofia Mason 6-0, 6-1.
Two singles matchups went to extra sets, with each team winning one. West’s Sasha Baker at No. 3 beat Grace Blair 7-5, 2-5, 10-8, and Croatan’s Marissa Falcone at No. 5 defeated Abagail Kellis 3-6, 6-0, 10-6.
Haley Hartman captured the last singles win for Croatan 6-2, 6-4 over Bennett Sanborn.
In doubles, Meyer and Blair teamed up for a close 8-4 win over Worrell and Germain at No. 1. Cope and Statham at No. 2 beat Mason and Sanborn 8-1. At No. 3, West’s Kate McCoury and Baker teamed up for an 8-6 victory over Gentry Straub and Olivia Fails.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 7, West Carteret 2
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Arianna Cope (C) def. Claire Germain (WC), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3: Sasha Baker (WC) def. Grace Blair (C), 7-5, 2-5, 10-8.
No. 4: Tayla Statham (C) def. Sofia Mason (WC), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 5: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Abagail Kellis (WC), 3-6, 6-0, 10-6.
No. 6: Haley Hartman (C) def. Bennett Sanborn (WC), 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Meyer/Blair (C) def. Worrell/Germain (WC), 8-4.
No. 2: Cope/Statham (C) def. Mason/Sanborn (WC) 8-1.
No. 3: Kate McCoury/Baker (WC) def. Gentry Straub/Olivia Fails (C), 8-6.
