CARTERET COUNTY — The Croatan and West Carteret volleyball teams both lost on the road in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday.
The Cougars, seeded No. 5 in the tournament, lost 3-1 at No. 4 Cape Fear. They won the first set 27-25 but fell 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in the last three. They finished their season 20-6 overall.
Croatan swept its way through the first two rounds, defeating No. 28 Havelock 3-0 in the first and No. 12 South Central 3-0 in the second. The program has reached the third round five straight seasons.
Cape Fear (22-3) will move on to face No. 1 J.H. Rose (26-1), the No. 3-ranked team in the state across all classifications. Cape Fear was winner of the 3A/4A United Eight Conference with a 13-1 record.
No. 11-seeded West lost in the third round 3-1 to No. 3 Hunt. The Patriots (19-7) staved off a shutout with a 33-31 win in set three, with the final score of the match falling 25-17, 25-22, 31-33, 25-17.
The Patriots also swept their way through the first two rounds, beating No. 22 Williams 3-0 in the first and No. 27 Person 3-0 in the second.
Hunt (23-4) will go on to face No. 2 Ridge (24-1) in the fourth round. Hunt was the winner of the 3A Quad County Conference.
